MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Baseball is back, and Spring Training is about to get underway. The Brewers are in Phoenix, but you don’t have to go to the desert to catch a game. 11 of the Crew’s games will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin, the team announced Wednesday. 16 games will have radio broadcasts, with baseball legend Bob Uecker returning to the booth. He will be joined by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle, and Josh Maurer. One game will be shown as a webcast online at brewers.com.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO