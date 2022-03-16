Brides And Grooms Who Regret Having A Big Wedding, It's Time To Share Your Stories
I'll go ahead and say it: These days, weddings can get EXPENSIVE.NBC
According to a study by The Knot , the average US wedding in 2021 cost $28,000 ($34,000 including the engagement ring).
And after it's all said and done, it's definitely possible to look back on those thousands of dollars you spent and wonder, was it even really worth it?!NBC
So if you're a wedding-haver who totally regrets throwing a big, expensive wedding (or even just a normal one), we'd like to hear from you!HBO Max
Maybe you regret the wedding because the marriage ended in divorce, and you're still making payments on your credit card because you spent $40 thousand on the big day.
Or, perhaps you chose to have a wedding instead of making a down payment on a home, and now you're kicking yourself because the housing market has gotten so wildly competitive.
The perks of buying a home in the Bay Area 🍕 from ABoringDystopia
