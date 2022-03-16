ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Brides And Grooms Who Regret Having A Big Wedding, It's Time To Share Your Stories

By Shelby Heinrich
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zizUb_0egFrz9400

I'll go ahead and say it: These days, weddings can get EXPENSIVE.

NBC

According to a study by The Knot , the average US wedding in 2021 cost $28,000 ($34,000 including the engagement ring).

And after it's all said and done, it's definitely possible to look back on those thousands of dollars you spent and wonder, was it even really worth it?!

NBC

So if you're a wedding-haver who totally regrets throwing a big, expensive wedding (or even just a normal one), we'd like to hear from you!

HBO Max

Maybe you regret the wedding because the marriage ended in divorce, and you're still making payments on your credit card because you spent $40 thousand on the big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY1Zt_0egFrz9400
Netflix

Or, perhaps you chose to have a wedding instead of making a down payment on a home, and now you're kicking yourself because the housing market has gotten so wildly competitive.

The perks of buying a home in the Bay Area 🍕 from ABoringDystopia

Or, maybe you realized that the wedding was less for you and more for everyone else, and you wish you'd eloped instead and put the funds towards a super extravagant honeymoon.

VH1

It's time to commiserate! Share how much money you spent on your wedding and WHY you regret it in the comments. Or, use this form if you'd rather remain anonymous. We may feature your responses in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thought Catalog

If You Are In Love With Someone Who Cannot Love You Back, This Is Your Reminder

This poem is from the book A Gentle Reminder by Bianca Sparacino. Listen — if you are in love with someone who cannot love you back at the moment, please understand that this is not a reflection of your goodness, this is not a reflection of your worth. Sometimes life weathers people in different ways. We are all on this Earth just trying to figure ourselves out, just trying to mend the breaks in our souls, just trying to deal with what is heavy within us. Sometimes we’re ready and another person is not. Sometimes we try and another person does not. Sometimes we pour ourselves into another human being and they cannot contain all that we are. Sometimes we fight and another person surrenders. Sometimes we choose to make things work, and another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Bride#Nbc#Buzzfeed Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Vulture

Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Finally Gets Her Ranch Back

Kelly Clarkson can finally break away from her ex-husband. The star — soon to be Kelly Brianne, legally — settled her divorce with former manager Brandon Blackstock, the Blast reported. And as part of that deal, Blackstock is set to leave the couple’s Montana ranch, which was granted to Clarkson in the divorce. If you somehow haven’t been waiting on the fate of this ranch with bated breath, Blackstock had been living there since the split, saying he wanted to leave the music industry for a full-time ranching career. (Surely the fraud allegations didn’t help.) But Clarkson got the ranch thanks to the couple’s prenup and at one point even sought to have Blackstock evicted from it. Since then, he was granted a 5 percent share of the $17.75 million property. Now, per the Blast, Blackstock is now set to live at the ranch until June, when he’ll have to move out — and in the meantime, he’ll have to pay Clarkson $2,000 a month (a steal when it comes to rent these days).
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Tracey Folly

Woman leaves her husband for the man who changed her flat tire in the rain

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. And they lived happily ever after. My mother had a close friend when I was a child who spent a lot of time gossiping at our kitchen table over a cup of tea. One thing I remember most about this family friend is that she seemed happy all the time, especially when she talked about her husband.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

719
Followers
278
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy