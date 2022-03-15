Man United 0-1 Atletico Madrid Highlights As Cristiano Ronaldo & Co Make Champions League Exit

Recap and relive Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid made a little piece of Champions League history by knocking out Manchester United on Tuesday night.

They became the only team in UCL history to eliminate all three English winners of this famous competition.

Having taken out Chelsea in a 2014 semi-final and Liverpool in the last 16 in 2020, it was perhaps a surprise to see Atletico rated as underdogs at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The bookmakers may have made United favorites after last month's 1-1 draw in Madrid, but it was Atletico who looked more confident from the first minute.

United had slightly more possession but Atletico's back three of Reinildo, Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez were rarely troubled, let alone goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Left wing-back Renan Lodi scored the only goal of the game just before half time when he headed Antoine Griezmann's cross past David de Gea.

Renan Lodi (right) wins a header to score for Atletico Madrid at Manchester United IMAGO/Martin Rickett

De Gea was also beaten by Joao Felix seven minutes earlier but Marcos Llorente had been offside in the build-up.

United's bright moments were few and far between but Cristiano Ronaldo tested Oblak with a stylish bicycle kick, although he too was offside.

At the final whistle, Ronaldo trudged off the pitch with his head bowed.

This could well prove to be Ronaldo's final appearance in the Champions League .

You can recap and relive the action from Old Trafford below by watching Man United vs Atletico Madrid video highlights.

Match Highlights