Pain At The Pump In Tampa? There’s A FREE Gas Giveaway Tomorrow March 16

TAMPA, FL. – Pain at the pump? 95.7 The Beat and 1-800-411-PAIN / Path Medical have teamed up to giveaway FREE gas to 97 cars on Wednesday, March 16, at an undisclosed location in Tampa Bay.

At 11:30 AM, 95.7, The Beat’s Queen B will announce live on air the exact location the gas giveaway will take place. The first 97 cars will each receive up to $41 of free gas, while supplies last.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, starting at 12 PM – till they reach 97 cars.

WHERE : Location will be announced live on 95.7 The Beat at 11:30 am.

“Path Medical at 1-800-411-PAIN is ready to serve the community not only with legal and medical services when injured in a car accident but when they are hurting at the gas pump! Helping clients recover physically and financially after an accident is what we do. We try to provide resources to the community to ease the pain in whichever way we can. We are dedicated to uplifting local communities and businesses through philanthropic initiatives and charitable events, especially during trying times,” said 1-800-411-PAIN in a statement.

