It's been a rough decade for rural America, and now we're seeing the results. A new study from the University of New Hampshire finds the U.S. rural population is declining for the first time in recorded history. According to Census data, the rural population in America fell by about 289,000 (0.06%) between 2010 and 2020. This after the rural population increased by more than one million in the prior decade, and by more than three million during the 1990s.

