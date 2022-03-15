Chef Katie Teall working with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees in Poland

Chef Katie Teall flies to Poland to help World Central Kitchen feed Ukraine refugees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara chef Katie Teall is one of the chefs who flew to Poland to help World Central Kitchen feed refugees.

The owner of The Cookery Catering is helping Chef Jose Andres feed people displaced by the war that began with the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

The former owner of Montecito Confections won't be baking pastries she will working with the hunger relief nonprofit to make hot, nutritious meals. It is part of the #chefsforukraine effort.

She is staying at a hotel about an hour away from the kitchen that operates out of large tents.

The time difference makes it difficult to talk to her husband Paul Teall.

The local fisherman said she rented a car and had to drive an hour to the cooking location.

"I told Katie to stop worrying about the situation, because there is nothing she could do and she says 'Oh yeah, Watch me' and the next day she booked the reservation," said Paul Teall.

Teall sent video of the tents and a musician outside playing Pete Seeger's "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" on a grand piano on wheels with a peace sign painted on the lid.

"I am volunteering for several days to cook for the Ukrainian refugees who are crossing over the border into Poland, we are probably making about 8,000 meals a day and distributing them to the refugees," she said.

Some are staying or passing through a town on the southeast of the border.

On the day she shared the video, Teall was working in the main headquarters.

"I have been helping prepare the food and cook the food," said Teall. "Then I will be going out with the deliveries. We are going to be going to the train station where there are many, many people waiting to get out, and also we are going to the border crossings in Ukraine to distribute all the food that we have been preparing."

She calls the organization "amazing" and she is sharing her story to show the reality of the situation.

"They go out to disaster areas all over the world and help feed people who are in need – and the Ukrainian refugees are definitely in dire straights right now. There are women and children and handicapped people and it is a really sad situation."

To help the organization visit donate.wck.org

The post Chef Katie Teall working with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees in Poland appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .