Champaign, IL

Kofi Cockburn named to AP All-America First Team

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Between 1948 and 2020, seven Illini basketball players on nine occasions were selected to the AP All-American Second Team. Zero in that time were named to the First Team.

Now Tuesday with the announcement Kofi Cockburn is a 2022 First Team All-American, the Illini have gone back-to-back.

Ayo Dosunmu was the first Orange and Blue member to breaking into the First Team last season. Cockburn averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds a game this year. The center joins fellow Big Ten players Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray on the team. But individual accomplishments are not the main focus during this month. Kofi and the Illini are still hoping to hit their peak in the Big Dance.

“I knew how good we were and I still don’t think we’ve come close to hitting that peak or getting to as good as we can get,” says Cockburn. “We’re still learning, we’re still getting better. These guys are really tough guys. They’re winners. They want to win and they want to get better everyday so just the opportunity to be selected today be around these guys and have that moment, it was incredible.”

The Illini hope they will have a longer stay at the dance this year, and get to at least the second weekend. Chattanooga stands in their way first, with a match-up with Houston or UAB to follow with a win. All of the protocol last year dealing with COVID took the wind out of their sails and put a damper on the experience. They year, they plan on enjoying themselves more.

“You don’t want to go in and play with pressure, you want to go in with energy, you want to go in with excitement,” says Brad Underwood. “Really this past season was kind of the first time I felt like we didn’t have that. But we were in the bubble, we weren’t here. We’ll get our guys going, and cranked up.”

Be sure to tune into the Your Illini Nation Tournament Special on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Bret Beherns, Andy Olson, and Brice Bement with special guests Derek Piper and Cory Bradford.

WCIA

Illinois falls in doubleheader to Missouri

URBANA (WCIA)– Illinois softball played Missouri in their 2022 home opener getting swept in both games for Braggin’ Rights. Missouri won the first game 7-6 in 8 innings. Missouri won the second game 10-2 in 5 innings. In the first game, Sydney Sickels started on the mound for the Illini. Mizzou put up 3 homeruns. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Parkland falls in opener of NJCAA Tournament

DANVILLE (WCIA) — After winning the region championship for the second time in three years, Parkland men’s basketball fell in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Tournament Tuesday to Des Moines Area Community College. Savon Wykle led the Cobras with 17 points, and a bucket in the third gave Parkland the lead at […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Middle School Basketball Championships to bring more business to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County will host the Illinois Middle School Basketball Championships this March. These games will start on Mar.18 and end on Mar. 20. 68 boys and girls teams representing 4th–8th grade will compete for the championship at the University of Illinois Campus Recreation’s Activities & Recreation Center (ARC), the Champaign Park District’s Leonhard […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Illini athletes go offline for mental health campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I student athletes are taking a day off social media to promote mental health awareness. At least one Illini from every varsity sport is participating in a “Day Off Social” campaign. For an entire day, instead of scrolling or posting, these athletes are encouraged to engage with the community […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville senior uses scholarship to influence future generations

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since she was little, Danville High School senior Kyra Dudley has wanted to be a teacher so she can, one day, make a difference in a child’s life. Now, thanks to a recently awarded $20,000 scholarship, Dudley is one step closer to achieving her goal. Next year, Dudley plans to […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

School district introduces new superintendent

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour CUSD #3 Board of Education recently announced the hiring of Dr. Kenny Lee as the new superintendent of the Mahomet-Seymour Schools. Dr. Lee is currently in his sixth year of serving as superintendent of the Minooka Community High School District #111. Prior to being in this position, he served […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Illinois House approves resolution to name road after Chris Oberheim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois House of Representatives approved on Monday a resolution to name part of a road in Decatur after fallen Champaign Police officer Chris Oberheim. Upon adoption by the Illinois General Assembly, a portion of South Side Drive between Routes 51 and 48 would be designated as the “Officer Chris Oberheim […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school welcoming new superintendent

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The search for a new superintendent for the Mahomet-Seymour school district is over. The board has hired doctor Kenny Lee. He’s currently superintendent at Minooka Community High School. Lee also served in that role for Watseka public schools, and started his education career in McLean County schools. Lee will be replacing […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Teach Act to start next year in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois lawmakers recently issued an update about how they are addressing hate crimes aimed at Asian Americans. The Asian American Legislative Caucus met in the Capitol Wednesday morning. They wanted to draw attention to the increase in hate crimes against Asian American community across the country. They also wanted to draw attention […]
ILLINOIS STATE
