2 pounds of marijuana, guns, mushrooms found in NC man’s car, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A traffic stop by police in a North Carolina town last week yielded a significant amount of drugs.

The King Police Department said that they conducted a traffic stop on Thursday after an officer spotted “several motor vehicle violations.”

Further investigation led officers to find 2 pounds of marijuana, 5.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, a rifle and more than $4,500.

Larry Gene Martin II, 41, of Pinnacle, was arrested in the incident, police said.

Martin was charged with felony possession, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and various traffic offenses.

