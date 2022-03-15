2 pounds of marijuana, guns, mushrooms found in NC man’s car, police say
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A traffic stop by police in a North Carolina town last week yielded a significant amount of drugs.
The King Police Department said that they conducted a traffic stop on Thursday after an officer spotted “several motor vehicle violations.”
Further investigation led officers to find 2 pounds of marijuana, 5.25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, a rifle and more than $4,500.
Larry Gene Martin II, 41, of Pinnacle, was arrested in the incident, police said.
Martin was charged with felony possession, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and various traffic offenses.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.
Comments / 2