ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Petition trying to save teacher's job

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA petition has nearly 3,000 signatures....

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Middle school lesson encourages students to pledge to Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent image going viral on Twitter shows a Black Lives Matter PowerPoint presentation at a northern Virginia middle school. “Children were asked to pledge to Black Lives Matter which was something that took a lot of families aback because I think people like the idea in general, but the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation that has pushed this in a lot of schools is deeply controversial, pushing ideas like celebrating queerness and disrupting the nuclear family,” said Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education. “BLM itself also has come out supporting Hamas, supporting Cuba, and so there are a lot of people who have a lot of problems with BLM. So for this to be pushed in a classroom, is a little bit appalling to a lot of people for good reason.”
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq
KTVL

Mock slave auction at N.C. school prompts apology, action plan from district

PITTSBORO, N.C. (TND) — White students at a North Carolina school reportedly held a "mock slave auction," during which they sold their fellow non-white classmates. A racial equality group claims the mock slave auction happened in the presence of faculty and staff of the school, and was also recorded on video, according to the Associated Press. Several students reportedly received one-day suspensions for their involvement.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Air stewardess says she applied to Delta for five years but only got accepted when she pretended to be white

A Black woman says she spent spent five years pursuing a Delta Airlines role but was only accepted after pretending to be white on her application form. On Sunday, TikToker user Regina De’Chabert (@ginaaa_banks_) said she repeatedly applied for a Delta flight attendant role but never made it past the first stage application form.She was finally invited to a second round interview after saying she was white, and said in a video caption: “Applying to Delta for a flight attendant role for 5 years & get denied. Applys as a white woman, finally received a 2nd interview email.”Some 225,000...
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Assistant Teachers

The Oil City YMCA currently has openings for Part-time Assistant Teachers at their Younger Days Child Care Center. Are you a passionate, caring leader looking to foster cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development for pre-school or school-aged children? We are looking for cause-driven leaders who model values of honesty, respect, responsibility, and caring as mentors?
OIL CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KSDK

Americans Really Like a Clean Space

Most Americans feel better if their space is clean. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of the new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of TruGreen.
SOCIETY
ScienceBlog.com

Violence, threats have many teachers thinking about quitting

Nearly half of teachers are considering quitting or transferring jobs, with one of the main reasons being the violence and threats made against them, according to a nationwide survey conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers and legislators about the state of...
EDUCATION
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin 6th grader saves his teacher’s life, given Stroke Hero Award

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A local 6th grader in Oshkosh was recognized for his heroic efforts in saving his teacher’s life. The Oshkosh Fire Department posted on their Facebook that a 6th grader at Martin Luther School in Oshkosh received the Stroke Hero Award from Aurora BayCare. Paxton apparently noticed that his teacher, Mr. Martin, was having a hard time communicating with his class.
OSHKOSH, WI
Slate

My Husband Retired Early Without Saving Up—or Consulting Me

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I both had great-paying full-time jobs our whole marriage (14 years now). Over six years ago, I set a goal for myself of becoming self-employed, and was successful after a lot of hard work. In 2019 I was able to quit my full-time job and work for myself, because my hobby/side gig was finally making more than my current job.
RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurse’s “Insulting Gift” from Her Employer Shows Lack of Appreciation

Nurses are arguably working harder than ever before, but many aren’t getting the appreciation they deserve. One nurse recently took to Reddit to share her feelings after receiving a gift from her boss. The bag of goodies was supposed to be a gesture of goodwill, but it ended up making the nurse feel even less appreciated than before. The internet quickly came to the nurse’s defense after seeing what was inside.
REDDIT

Comments / 0

Community Policy