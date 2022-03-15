ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Colorado Children’s Hospital

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Russell Wilson hasn’t played a snap for the Denver Broncos yet and is already making an impact in the Colorado community.

Photos shared with FOX31 show Wilson and his wife Ciara dressed in Broncos orange and blue, visiting kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Thanks to our new neighbors @DangeRussWilson and @ciara for surprising our patients with a personal visit to @RyanFoundation’s #SeacrestStudios this morning! Our patients loved the broadcast, conversations and autographs,” the hospital tweeted .

The news of Wilson’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos broke a week ago Tuesday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kleqo_0egFpWfh00
    Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Children’s Hospital Colorado on March 15 (Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46AgYN_0egFpWfh00
    Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Children’s Hospital Colorado in Broncos gear (Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEhSJ_0egFpWfh00
    Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Children’s Hospital Colorado in Broncos gear (Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUBb1_0egFpWfh00
    Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Children’s Hospital Colorado in Broncos gear (Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8HZk_0egFpWfh00
    Hospital intern meets with Wilson and Ciara (Photo credit: Jackson Bennett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gs2cz_0egFpWfh00
    Hospital intern meets with Wilson and Ciara (Photo credit: Jackson Bennett)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ok3rw_0egFpWfh00
    Hospital intern gets Wilson and Ciara autographs (Photo credit: Jackson Bennett)
Russell Wilson known for giving back to community

The two are beloved by many in the Seattle area for their commitment to the community , especially to children.

“Ciara and I created this foundation called the Why Not You Foundation where we’re able to affect kids and make a big change in the world … and do some cool things from cancer research to education,” Wilson said during a Seattle Seahawks press conference in 2018.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, visit Children’s Hospital Colorado

The Wilsons visited children stuck in hospital beds. An intern at the hospital welcomed the surprise, saying the couple met with patients, took photos, read books and signed autographs.

“I was able to shake his hand and hug Ciara — I really appreciate that and I’ll never forget this day,” Jackson Bennett, a project search intern Children’s Hospital Colorado, said.

“The fact that a guy like him signs with the Broncos then one week later is making an impact on the community, that just shows a lot,” Bennett said.

The Wilsons were involved with charities in their Seattle community. Fans say the Tuesday hospital visit shows they are excited to be part of Denver, and for that, Broncos Country is feeling lucky.

“Go Broncos and Russ and Ciara. Thank you so much for coming in,” Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
HollywoodLife

Ciara Cracks Up As Russell Wilson Begs Her To Have ‘More Babies’ — Watch

The pop star adorably admitted her NFL husband still makes her ‘nervous’ mere moments before he got down on one knee. Baby fever is in the air! Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson are definitely relationship goals, especially when they’re talking about expanding their family! The Grammy winner, 36, was guest hosting the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (March 3) when her NFL star partner, 33, joined her on stage and surprised her with a proposal to have “more babies.” The couple already share son Win, 1, and daughter Sienna, 4. Ciara also co-parents son Future, 7, with her ex Future.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Bennett
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Here’s Why Randy Gregory Is Leaving The Cowboys

Randy Gregory will not be playing for the Dallas Cowboys this upcoming season. Gregory has spurned the Cowboys to sign a deal with the Denver Broncos. It’s a stunning twist. The Cowboys tweeted out that Gregory had signed with the team on Tuesday afternoon. Only moments later it was announced that he’d changed his mind and opted to sign with the Broncos instead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#American Football#Kdvr#The Denver Broncos#Ryanfoundation#Seacreststudios#The Seattle Seahawks
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks release three statements claiming Russell Wilson wanted out, new Broncos QB says breakup was mutual

The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the last decade and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that included multiple players and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks released three statements: one from team owner Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from general manager John Schneider. While all three thanked Wilson for what he brought to the franchise, all three statements shared another theme.
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Named Potential Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport isn’t high on Baker Mayfield going back to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson deal. The Cleveland Browns are in on Watson and are meeting with him on Tuesday as they look to potentially upgrade at the quarterback position. Rapoport went on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Eye Former Packer for Turncoat Duty

Since the start of 2014, the beginning of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure, the franchise ranks as follows for offensive line pass protection, per Pro Football Focus:. 2015 = 28th. 2016 = 30th. 2017 = 17th. 2018 = 27th. 2019 = 27th. 2020 = 29th. 2021...
NFL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy