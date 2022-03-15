Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Colorado Children’s Hospital

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Russell Wilson hasn’t played a snap for the Denver Broncos yet and is already making an impact in the Colorado community.

Photos shared with FOX31 show Wilson and his wife Ciara dressed in Broncos orange and blue, visiting kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“Thanks to our new neighbors @DangeRussWilson and @ciara for surprising our patients with a personal visit to @RyanFoundation’s #SeacrestStudios this morning! Our patients loved the broadcast, conversations and autographs,” the hospital tweeted .

The news of Wilson’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos broke a week ago Tuesday.

Russell Wilson and Ciara visit Children’s Hospital Colorado on March 15 (Photo credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado)

Hospital intern meets with Wilson and Ciara (Photo credit: Jackson Bennett)

The two are beloved by many in the Seattle area for their commitment to the community , especially to children.

“Ciara and I created this foundation called the Why Not You Foundation where we’re able to affect kids and make a big change in the world … and do some cool things from cancer research to education,” Wilson said during a Seattle Seahawks press conference in 2018.

The Wilsons visited children stuck in hospital beds. An intern at the hospital welcomed the surprise, saying the couple met with patients, took photos, read books and signed autographs.

“I was able to shake his hand and hug Ciara — I really appreciate that and I’ll never forget this day,” Jackson Bennett, a project search intern Children’s Hospital Colorado, said.

“The fact that a guy like him signs with the Broncos then one week later is making an impact on the community, that just shows a lot,” Bennett said.

The Wilsons were involved with charities in their Seattle community. Fans say the Tuesday hospital visit shows they are excited to be part of Denver, and for that, Broncos Country is feeling lucky.

“Go Broncos and Russ and Ciara. Thank you so much for coming in,” Bennett said.

