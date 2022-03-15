ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday March 15th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDWU8_0egFpT1W00

Quiet conditions return to the Concho Valley with clear skies and afternoon highs in the 70s. Winds have been from the north at 10-15 MPH, but those will begin to shift from the south going into the next couple of days.

“Wind”nesday will really start to see the southern winds increase across the area with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Expect some risk of wildfires to be higher with the gusty winds and drier conditions. Those conditions will continue into Thursday as well.

Friday, a cold front moves into the state, increasing cloud coverage slightly and dropping temperatures by 10 degrees. No significant rain expected with the first cold front, but a second cold front arriving early next week could sparks some isolated showers and storms for the Concho Valley. Drought conditions continue to creep up for the region as the area begin to transition in the severe weather season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Wednesday, March 16 2022 10PM

The winds have picked up again to day with gust up to 25 miles per hour expected tonight. This has lead to a red flag warning for our area in effect for our area for Thursday. Drought conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity values will help keep critical fire risk up for tomorrow. We discourage […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Power outages affect the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – AEP Texas is currently showing more than 1,400 customers are without power in the areas of PaulAnn, Producer Park, College Hills and Veribest on Thursday, March 17th. According to the AEP Texas map, it is estimated that power will be restored to PaulAnn, Producers Park and Veribest around 4:00 p.m. Those […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Evacuation ordered for Glen Cove in Coleman County

COLEMAN, Texas – Those that are in Glen Cove of Coleman County are being ordered to evacuate due to the Crews Gap fire according to a tweet from the National Weather Service of San Angelo that was posted Thursday, March 17th. Crews Gap fire is currently moving northeast into the western portion of Glen Cove. […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klst Evening Forecast#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Texans urged to prepare for potential wildfire outbreak

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Significant fire activity is forecast for Thursday, due to extremely critical fire weather conditions along and west of the Interstate 35 corridor. The Texas A&M Forest Service says these areas include the Gainesville, Fort Worth, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Austin, San Antonio and Del Rio regions. High winds with low humidity moving across dry grass fuel […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Daytime lane closures on U.S. 87

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in San Angelo is advising the public to expect daytime lane closures on U.S. 87 northbound beginning Wednesday, March 16, 2022. According to TxDOT, the daytime lane closures will be from the Concho County line to Wall. TxDOT said lanes will be opened for traffic […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Wall no-hits Grape Creek

WALL– No. 15 Wall put together an all-around dominant performance, no-hitting Grape Creek in a 22-0 victory on Tuesday. The Hawks continue District 6-3A play against No. 4 Jim Ned in Tuscola.
WALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 south of San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety, Tom Green County Sheriffs, San Angelo fire Department and the Wall Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two vehicle collision on U.S. 277 just south of San Angelo. Traffic is currently down to one lane in both directions. This is an ongoing investigation, we will have […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Multiple fire departments fight wildfire near Miles

MILES, Texas — At least three volunteer fire departments have responded to a wildfire burning near Miles Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022. Concho Valley Homepage Staff on the scene are reporting that the Miles Volunteer Fire Department, Rowena Volunteer Fire Department, and Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department are battling a wildfire that is burning approximately 3 […]
MILES, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two vehicle collision in 2600 block of W. Beauregard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to a two vehicle collision in the 2600 Block of W Beauregard Avenue near South Campus Street Wednesday afternoon, March 16, 2022. According to police, a gray Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on South Campus Street, disregarded a stop sign and crashed in to a white GMC […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fatal early morning crash near Bryant and Ave X

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person died following a single-vehicle crash in San Angelo early Monday morning. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of South Bryant Boulevard in response to a single-vehicle crash at around 2:45 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2022. Police say […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

March 16th is “Small Business Development Center” Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo City Council Members on Tuesday heard a proclamation designating Wednesday, March 16, 2022 as “Small Business Development Center” Day. It’s a national collective to recognize how the centers, including the center in San Angelo operated with Angelo State University, help small business owners in the Concho Valley and across […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. designates future I-27 part of Interstate Highway System

LUBBOCK, Texas – The designation of future Interstate 27 (I-27) became official on Tuesday, March 15 as President Biden signed into law the appropriation bill. The designation recognizes the Ports-to-Plains Corridor from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico as an addition to the Interstate Highway System. “I am very excited that the I-27 highway expansion […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas DPS identifies victims in Andrews County crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a deadly crash Tuesday evening in Andrews County. According to DPS, 26-year-old head coach Tyler James of Hobbs, New Mexico was identified as the one faculty member killed in the crash. Students killed in the crash include: Maurico […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

9 killed in USW van crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety identified the nine people who died after a van crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening. Six of the deaths were students and golf team members from the University of the Southwest, along with the team’s head coach, Tyler James, 26. The students […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy