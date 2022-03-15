ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Public COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Millersville University on Wednesday

By Avery Van Etten
 1 day ago

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — For those still looking for COVID-19 vaccines, there will be a free public event at Millersville University on Wednesday, March 16, to help anyone who wants one, get a shot.

On Wednesday, the South Central Task Force’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) will be at the university administering first, second, and booster doses of the vaccines, according to a press release from the South Central Task Force.

The press release states, “While COVID-19 seems to be declining in numbers, there are still daily new cases in the local area. The CDC specifically points out congregate settings such as universities for areas of continued vigilance. The MRC applied for and was awarded a grant to provide vaccines throughout Pennsylvania, and Millersville is one of seventeen clinics they are conducting.”

The vaccine clinic will be held from 1-4 p.m. in the Student Memorial Center, room 202.

Learn more about the South Central Task Force here , or learn more about the vaccine clinic here .

abc27 News

abc27 News

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

