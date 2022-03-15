ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky says Ukraine must recognise it will not join NATO

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country...

lebanon-express.com

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Volodymyr Zelensky
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
Europe
Russia
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
NBC San Diego

If Putin Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine It's a ‘Game Changer' for NATO

Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
