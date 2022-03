A black refugee from Ukraine hoping to join family in the UK has said “nobody is talking to us” after he and other people of colour were split up from a group of Ukrainians in France.Uwandu Michael, originally from Nigeria, said he was “really shocked” when he realised he had been sent to a hotel around 70 miles away from other Ukrainian refugees when they were bussed out of Calais this week.The 37-year-old, who moved to Ukraine in 2009 and secured permanent residency eight years ago, said he was granted Ukrainian citizenship in late February but had to flee before...

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO