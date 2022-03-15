ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild gameday: Bruins make lone trip to Xcel Energy Center this season

By Sarah McLellan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:30 p.m. vs. Boston Bruins • Xcel Energy Center • TNT, 100.3-FM Wild update: The Wild has won just once at home over its past five games at Xcel Energy Center. Before then, the team went on a...

www.startribune.com

Bring Me The News

Wild win physical battle against Bruins

The Minnesota Wild picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday night, outlasting the Boston Bruins for a 3-2 victory in St. Paul. Wednesday's game was a physical battle right from the opening faceoff. After suffering an upper-body injury in the Wild's last meeting with the Bruins, Kirill Kaprizov dominated the first period, scoring a rare power-play goal to put Minnesota on the board.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Golden Knights

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets begin a short two-game home stand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights. Tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10:45 am CT for live interviews with the players and interim head coach Dave Lowry. Then, look for the Morning Skate Report and Five Storylines for all the line-up information as it comes available.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Felt ‘Playoff’ Atmosphere In Tough Loss Vs. Wild

The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. The 4-2 loss ended a run in which the Bruins earned at least one point in six straight games. The visiting Bruins had a streaky performance, which started by falling 2-0 to open the first frame. Boston then tied it up behind goals by center Craig Smith and left wing Brad Marchand. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the scoring stopped there and the Wild would tack on two more to end the game.
NHL
KESQ

Kaprizov scores twice as Wild beat Bruins 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Jordan Greenway broke a third-period tie as the Minnesota Wild held on for a 4-2 win over the visiting Boston Bruins. After Minnesota had a few good looks on net during a shift from its third line, Greenway beat a sprawling Jeremy Swayman from the slot at the 7:56 mark of the third. It was Greenway’s sixth goal of the season and second in two games. It came after Boston climbed back from a 2-0 deficit following a pair of goals by Kaprizov. Craig Smith put the Bruins on the board late in the first period, and Brad Marchand’s power-play goal evened the score in the second.
NHL
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Taylor Hall
Sacramento Bee

Kings gameday live: Golden 1 Center changes COVID test requirement; Giannis makes MVP push

Unvaccinated fans who want to see the Kings play before their season comes to an end will find the process of getting into Golden 1 Center has become a little bit easier. Fans ages 2 and over are still required to show proof they are fully vaccinated or produce a negative COVID-19 test, but at-home test results are now being accepted. PCR tests must be performed within two days and Antigen tests must be performed within one day of entry into the arena. Fans are no longer required to wear masks, but it is recommended.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers men's hockey team dominates Big Ten honors; Motzko wins coach of the year

When the Gophers take the ice Saturday night against Michigan in the Big Ten hockey tournament championship game, they'll be doing so with a highly decorated team. The Big Ten on Tuesday announced its individual award winners and all-conference honors, and the regular-season champion Gophers had a big haul, with center Ben Meyers named the Player of the Year, defenseman Brock Faber named the Defensive Player of the Year and Bob Motzko named the Coach of the Year. The awards were voted on by the conference coaches and a media panel.
SPORTS
markerzone.com

TRADE ALERT: WILD ACQUIRE FORMER TENTH OVERALL PICK FROM COLORADO

The Colorado Avalanche have made a second trade in as many days. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Avalanche have traded centerman Tyson Jost to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for centerman Nico Sturm. Jost, 24, was selected by the Avalanche with the tenth overall pick in the 2016 NHL...
NHL
#Xcel Energy Center#Tnt#The Wild At Boston
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves pushing the right buttons. But are the Twins doing that, too?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes note of Karl-Anthony Towns' 60-point game in the Wolves' 149-139 shootout win over San Antonio on Monday. KAT's comments after the game show how coach Chris Finch and his teammates are pushing the right buttons, leading Towns to play the best basketball of his career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Wild prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/16/2022

The Boston Bruins will up to Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild for the second half of their back-to-back set. The Bruins handled the Blackhawks in overtime last night for a 2-1 victory. The Wild are coming off of a 6-2 loss to the Predators on Sunday, bumping them down to a wild card spot instead of a top-three seeding in the Central division. With that, it’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Wild prediction and pick.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Capitals, Oilers, Golden Knights & More

In this edition of NHL Talk, here are the top storylines with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Listen to The Hockey Writers Podcast on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts, every weekday (Monday to Friday), for THW contributors discussing the hottest topics around the NHL and hockey world.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche active again, trades forwards with the Minnesota Wild

The Colorado Avalanche are easily one of the best teams in hockey this year. That is not stopping them from being active ahead of the NHL trade deadline next Monday. On Tuesday, the Avalanche have agreed to swap forwards with the Minnesota Wild. Colorado acquired winger Nico Sturm, while sending forward Tyson Jost to the Wild.
NHL
