ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NIT bracket 2022: Tournament schedule, dates, college basketball scores, times for the 32-team field

By David Cobb
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two days after being left on the doorstep of the NCAA Tournament following a late season charge, Texas A&M rallied for a 74-62 victory over Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday. The Aggies deployed a rotation of 11 players, all of whom logged at least...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns trade veteran quarterback to Bills

The big news of the day for the Cleveland Browns was that they officially finalized and announced their trade that brought Deshaun Watson over from the Houston Texans. However, his was not the only quarterback trade involving the Browns on Sunday. The Browns also announced that they had traded backup...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Legend Announces Retirement

On Monday, Jamal Crawford announced from his Twitter account that he has retired from basketball. The NBA legend has played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iona College#Ncaa Tournament#Nit#Basketball Teams#The Ncaa Tournament#Texas A M#Aggies#Ducks#Cleveland State#Vanderbilt#Baylor
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Rangers' Sam Huff: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Rangers optioned Huff to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday. Texas sent Huff to its minor-league camp along with fellow 40-man roster players Sherten Apostel (knee) and Ricky Vanasco (elbow). Huff, who made a 10-game cameo with the big club in 2020, played exclusively in the minors in 2021. He saw the majority of his action with Double-A Frisco, but Huff looks as though he'll be in line for a full-season appointment to Triple-A for 2022.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Paul Campbell: Heads to minors

The Marlins optioned Campbell to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Campbell was one of four pitchers on the 40-man roster that the Marlins dispatched to minor-league camp Monday, as Braxton Garrett, Jordan Holloway and Daniel Castano also received the boot. A Rule 5 selection last offseason, Campbell spent the entire 2021 campaign on Miami's roster and turned in a 6.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 26.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Hanhold: Passes through waivers

Hanhold was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis after clearing waivers Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he's no longer a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Hanhold will remain at big-league spring training for at least a few more days before preparing to begin the season at Indianapolis. He made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore bullpen in 2021, posting a 6.97 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report

Conley (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Nets. Conley sat out the first half of Utah's back-to-back set Sunday due to rest, but he's expected to be back in the starting lineup Monday. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Danuel House (knee) again, so Conley and Donovan Mitchell will likely shoulder the offensive load against Brooklyn.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Bailey Ober: Expected to win rotation spot

Ober is expected to be in the Opening Day rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com. Ober threw two scoreless innings in his spring debut Saturday. Ober finished last season on the injured list with a strained hip, but he's fully healthy as spring training begins. Ober looks set to have a rotation spot even if the Twins acquire another veteran starter. Ober doesn't have an overpowering fastball (92.5 mph average), but it's offset by his outstanding control and improving off-speed pitches (slider, curveball). He could improve dramatically if he can limit home runs (1.95 HR/9 last year).
MLB
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Claimed by Cardinals

Naughton was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Naughton will remain on a 40-man roster after being designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. He hasn't done anything to suggest he deserves an Opening Day roster spot, as he recorded a 6.35 ERA and 12:14 K:BB in his major-league debut last season.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy