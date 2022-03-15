ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling City, TX

Sterling City, Wall claim first ever team tennis state titles

By Ryan Compeau
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Over the weekend, the Texas Coaches Association held their state championship tournament, that saw Sterling City and Wall capture state titles.

The Eagles claimed the first ever 1A and under championships, defeating Irion County 7-1, while in 3A and under, Wall claimed the programs first title beating Mason 10-8.

