Ducks surge in the second half for an 83-72 win at Utah State, advance to play at Texas A&MThe Oregon men's basketball team extended its season thanks to a big second half on Tuesday, winning 83-72 at Utah State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. The Ducks (20-14) advance to play at top-seed Texas A&M later this week at a time to be determined. The win was Dana Altman's 20th as the Oregon coach and means the Ducks have won 20 or more games in each of Altman's 12 seasons in Eugene. The Ducks trailed by four...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO