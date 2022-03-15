ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Naked woman breaks into neighbor’s home, grabs his shotgun, Pennsylvania cops say

By Helena Wegner
Olympian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 57-year-old woman is accused of breaking into her neighbor’s home and stealing his shotgun before barricading herself in her Pennsylvania home, police told multiple news outlets....

www.theolympian.com


PUBLIC SAFETY

