NBA

Naji Marshall playing off bench for Pelicans on Tuesday night

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

New Orleans Pelicans small forward Naji Marshall is not starting in Tuesday's game...

www.numberfire.com

fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Suns vs. Pelicans prediction, odds pick and more – 3/15/2022

The Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Suns-Pelicans prediction and pick. This game could be a preview of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Suns have dominated the NBA this season, earning a 54-14 record and the first seed in the West. Phoenix looks like a lock to retain that first seed, making a matchup with the Pelicans in the postseason possible. New Orleans is currently 28-40, which places them on the edge of the play-in tournament. However, the Pelicans have been playing decent basketball lately. It’s possible we see them rise in the standings throughout the rest of the season. This game could have huge implications, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
Person
Naji Marshall
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (personal) ruled out Wednesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Bullock also missed the previous contest. Spencer Dinwiddie will likely draw another start on Wednesday in place of Bullock. Dinwiddie is averaging 35.4 FanDuel points per game as a starter for the Mavericks.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hornets' James Bouknight (neck) expected back Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard James Bouknight is not on the injury report for Wednesday versus the Atlanta Hawks. Bouknight hasn't played since February 17 and he isn't guaranteed a spot in the rotation on Wednesday. Bouknight is averaging 10.5 minutes per game and 0.82 FanDuel points per minute this season.
NBA
#Pelicans#The Phoenix Suns#Numberfire#Fanduel
KTAL

LSU Baseball plays host to Green Wave Tuesday night at The Box

• LSU – No. 4 Collegiate Baseball; No. 8 USA Today, No. 9 Perfect Game, No. 13 D1 Baseball, No. 16 Baseball America. • Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com. TV/ONLINE. • The game may be viewed live on SEC Network +. PITCHING MATCHUP. LSU – TBA...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Nets starting Patty Mills for ineligible Kyrie Irving on Wednesday

Brooklyn Nets guard Patrick Mills is starting in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mills will make his 46th start this season after Kyrie Irving was ruled ineligible at home. In a challenging spot against a Dallas unit ranked sixth in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 22.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench for Golden State on Wednesday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Kuminga will move to the bench on Wednesday with Otto Porter entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Kuminga to play 21.0 minutes against the Warriors. Kuminga's Wednesday projection includes 9.7...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' JaMychal Green (wrist) available on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against Washington. Green's Wednesday projection includes 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
NBA
Terance Mann playing with Clippers' second unit on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mann will come off the bench after Reggie Jackson was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Mann to produce 10.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
NBA
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (Achilles) available for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Winslow has been upgraded to available and will play against New York on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 25.1 minutes against the Knicks. Winslow's Wednesday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. (illness) available for Toronto on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Trent has been upgraded to available and will play against Los Angeles on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against the Clippers. Trent's Wednesday projection includes 17.4 points, 2.9...
NBA
numberfire.com

Khem Birch starting for Toronto on Wednesday, Precious Achiuwa coming off the bench

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Birch will get the start on Wednesday with Precious Achiuwa moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 21.1 minutes against the Clippers. Birch's Wednesday projection includes 5.5 points, 5.0...
NBA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (groin) available on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McLaughlin has been upgraded to available and will play against Los Angeles. Our models expect him to play 14.0 minutes against the Lakers. McLaughlin's Wednesday projection includes 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Roby starting for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Roby will get the start on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 12.2 minutes against the Spurs. Roby's Wednesday projection includes 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 11.8 FanDuel...
NBA
numberfire.com

Titans releasing Julio Jones

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones missed seven games due to various injuries in his lone season with the Titans, and he was limited for half the games he did manage to play in. The veteran wideout set season-highs in Week 2 with 6 catches and 128 yards, but he failed to surpass 62 yards in any other contest. Jones turned 33 last month.
NFL

