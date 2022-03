Authorities say they arrested a man suspected of shooting five homeless people, killing two. ATF agents apprehended the suspect early Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Authorities have released surveillance footage and images, which they say depicts the man who allegedly shot three in D.C., and two in New York City. Officers did not name him, with D.C. cops only saying that he was being interviewed at their homicide branch. Police in both cities did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO