DMPD: Woman shot while waiting at traffic light

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return...
