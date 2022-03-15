ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DMPD: Woman shot while waiting at traffic light

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said pieces of bullet and...

Waterloo Journal

Motorcyclist who followed a pregnant woman to her home after a ‘traffic confrontation’ only to shoot her dead will not face any charges

The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLTV

Woman fatally shot in attempted carjacking while getting gas

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two brothers are charged with first-degree murder after a security guard for a Chicago news station was shot and killed while getting gas on her way home. Salena Claybourne’s family says they could always count on her for a laugh, but right now, there are only tears as inconsolable relatives try to make sense of her death.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman shot in head while sitting in vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, March 8 near 24th and Brown. It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. Police say the victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of her head while seated in a vehicle. Officers discovered her in the area of 11th and North and provided life-saving measures. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she is in grave condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC News

Woman gets prison sentence for causing death of elderly man she pushed off a bus

A woman who was seen pushing a 74-year-old man off a public bus in Las Vegas has been sentenced to prison as part of a plea agreement. Cadesha Bishop, 28, received a sentence of 8 to 20 years on Friday, nearly two months after pleading guilty to abuse of an older person resulting in death. She was initially charged with murder after being accused of pushing Serge Fournier off a parked bus in 2019.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘I’m not going to jail if we get caught’: Girlfriend texted suspected Uber killer Calvin Crew during ride

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHO 13

DMPD: Victim of Thursday night shooting dies

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say the victim of a shooting last night on Des Moines’ east side has died. Emergency responders were called to the 900 block of Walker Street around 8:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old […]
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Civics teacher lost his job after he was caught on surveillance video waving a finger in the face of a student before slapping him in the face and knocking him against the wall

The high school teacher was fired after he was caught on surveillance video waving a finger in the face of a student before slapping him in the face and knocking him against the wall. The unidentified student was walking down the hall, away from the camera. The civics teacher then chases down the student. When the teacher and the student are face to face, the teacher is seen waiving a finger of one hand in the student’s face before slapping him.
HIGH SCHOOL
Reading Eagle

Woman shot in a Reading home

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in a home near Fifth and Robeson streets in northwest Reading. The shooting happened Thursday about 8:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Fifth Street. According to emergency dispatches, the woman was in and out of consciousness when first responders arrived.
READING, PA
FingerLakes1.com

Seneca Falls woman charged following traffic stop

Police say a Seneca Falls woman was charged following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Seneca Falls Police Department cited Katherine A. Hinkle, 26, of Seneca Falls for aggravated unlicensed operation. Police initially stopped Hinkle for not wearing a seatbelt, and upon investigation it was determined her...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman shot while outside in Hanson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman was shot while standing outside Friday night in the Hanson Park neighborhood.Police said around 10 p.m., the victim was outside when she heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

