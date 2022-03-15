12 Eco-Friendly Toothbrushes to Help You Stay Sustainable

When people are looking to stock up on essentials while still getting some great deals, they probably go to Costco. The wholesale store can offer significant savings on many types of food and household items when people purchase in bulk. However, this can mean that it can take people quite a while to finish off their grocery staples, and when they do, they are left with large, empty food containers. Recently, one shopper finished off a 20-pound sack of Royal Basmati rice they had purchased at Costco, only to be left wondering what to do with the empty bag. Luckily, the rice was packaged in a quality burlap sack, making it the perfect type of packaging to reuse and recycle, which is exactly what this shopper planned to do. "Anyone find good uses for the burlap sack from Royal Basmati? I'm not ready to say goodbye," u/maplemuppet asked their fellow Costco shoppers on Reddit.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO