Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Top sleepers from computer model that predicted Franmil Reyes' big year

Treinen could be used as a versatile relief option rather than as a defined closer, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Kenley Jansen remains a free agent, leaving the door open for Los Angeles to employ a new closer for the first time in several years. Treinen is the logical heir to Jansen's role, as the 33-year-old posted a dominant 1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB while collecting seven saves last season. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated this week that the team may opt for more of a committee approach, suggesting that there are "close to a handful of guys...that can finish games," per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. Given Treinen's effectiveness, there is plenty of sense in Los Angeles deploying him in a variety of situations and innings, but it could make for a frustrating situation in fantasy, especially for leagues in which saves are at a premium.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO