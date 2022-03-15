ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2022: Top sleepers from computer model that predicted Franmil Reyes' big year

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB news is breaking by the moment with the Braves pulling off a blockbuster deal to bring in Athletics first baseman Matt Olson on Monday, and then giving him a new eight-year contract that should make him the team's everyday first baseman for almost a decade. That likely means the Freddie...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
NBC Sports

Exploring 4 different Phillies lineup options with Kyle Schwarber

So what does the addition of Kyle Schwarber do for the Phillies' lineup?. Let's look at several different variations, assuming health and that the regular group of position players is mostly set. Schwarber carries obvious middle-of-the-order power appeal with 81 home runs the last three seasons, two fewer than Bryce...
MLB
ESPN

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. has surgery on broken left wrist

PEORIA, Ariz. -- All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres had surgery on his broken left wrist Wednesday. General manager A.J. Preller said earlier this week that the $340 million superstar is expected to miss three months. Tatis led the National League with 42 homers in 2021 and was third in the NL MVP balloting.
MLB
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: May move back to second base

Lopez is likely to open the season as the Royals' primary second baseman, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Getting Adalberto Mondesi back on a regular basis, plus the expected arrival of Bobby Witt, gives the Royals a lot of flexibility in the infield. Lopez primarily played shortstop last season with Mondesi battling a number of injuries. It was a breakout season for Lopez -- he slashed .300/.365/.378 with 22 stolen bases, six triples and two home runs in 151 games. With a shift back to the keystone for Lopez, Whit Merrifield would likely take on an everyday role in right field, though his versatility could see him spell a number of players around the diamond.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Set to maintain versatile role

Merrifield is expected to begin the season as the Royals' primary right fielder, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Merrifield provided quality defense at second base last season, but the Royals plan on using Adalberto Mondesi at shortstop, which moves Nicky Lopez back to second. This likely won't effect Merrifield's versatility -- he's moved between the infield and outfield with relative ease before and will likely draw some starts in a number of positions this season. The 33-year-old hasn't missed a game in this last three years, and he's twice logged 40 stolen bases in his career, so he's a quality fantasy option for managers in need of speed.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Will stretch out as starter

Lopez will be stretched out to potentially serve as a starter this season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Lopez made 25 of his 33 appearances last season as a starter, but he finished in a bullpen role. The 29-year-old struggled to a 6.07 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP across 121.2 innings while posting a 3-14 record. He's posted an ERA north of 6.00 over each of the last three years, so he's unlikely to be more than a fifth starter if he lands in the rotation, and it's very possible he ends up in a multi-inning relief role at some point in the season.
MLB
theScore

Giants add former rival Joc Pederson on reported 1-year, $6M deal

Joc Pederson is returning to California. The San Francisco Giants and the outfielder agreed to a one-year, $6-million deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The 29-year-old is fresh off a World Series victory with the Atlanta Braves after spending the first seven years of his career with the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: May not be full-time closer

Treinen could be used as a versatile relief option rather than as a defined closer, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Kenley Jansen remains a free agent, leaving the door open for Los Angeles to employ a new closer for the first time in several years. Treinen is the logical heir to Jansen's role, as the 33-year-old posted a dominant 1.99 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 85:25 K:BB while collecting seven saves last season. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated this week that the team may opt for more of a committee approach, suggesting that there are "close to a handful of guys...that can finish games," per Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue. Given Treinen's effectiveness, there is plenty of sense in Los Angeles deploying him in a variety of situations and innings, but it could make for a frustrating situation in fantasy, especially for leagues in which saves are at a premium.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Returns to 60-day injured list

Glasnow (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The move was an inevitable one, as Glasnow is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in early August. He has a chance to return in 2022, but that won't occur until very late in the season if it happens at all. His 40-man roster spot will be taken by new signing Jason Adam.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Signs with Cardinals

Dickerson signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Dickerson spent time with the Marlins and Blue Jays in 2021 and worked mainly in the strong side of a platoon. He slashed .271/.326/.408 with six homers, 43 runs, 29 RBI and six stolen bases across 109 appearances between the two clubs and will compete with Tyler O'Neill for playing time during spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Scott Oberg: Back on 60-day injured list

Oberg (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The move clears space for the Rockies to add the newly-signed Alex Colome. Oberg underwent surgery to address blood clots last March, a procedure which was thought to be potentially career-ending. There hasn't been any indication that he's expected back this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Mauricio Dubon: Competing for utility role

Dubon is expected to compete for a bench role in spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Dubon played in 74 games at the major-league level last season, posting a .240/.278/.377 slash line with five home runs and 22 RBI. He's a natural middle infielder, but has also seen time at center field. Both Dubon and Thairo Estrada are out of options, so winning a utility role out of camp will be key for each of them to staying in the Giants' organization. It's unlikely either of them will be able to supplant more veteran players like Tommy La Stella (Achilles), Brandon Crawford or Evan Longoria for a regular role in the infield.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third base ADP review highlights how far the position has fallen

What happened to you, third basemen of Major League Baseball? You used to be such reliable sources of Fantasy value. Why, I'm old enough to remember back to the halcyon days of June 2020, when our own Scott White had this to say about the position: "I've been ranking players for CBS Fantasy for more than a decade now, and I can't recall a time I saw a position so deep." Now, it's being viewed as the scarcest position in the game besides catcher.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: In camp and fully healthy

McKay (shoulder/illness) arrived at camp Thursday and is considered fully healthy, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay's arrival at camp was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, and his status was further up in the air thanks to his November thoracic outlet surgery. He reportedly threw multiple bullpens prior to camp, however, so recovery from that procedure seems to be going well. A healthy season could allow the 2017 fourth-overall pick to finally showcase his potential, but it's difficult to count on good health for a player who's thrown a total of just 12.2 innings over the last two years while battling shoulder and elbow issues.
MLB

