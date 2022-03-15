Predators' Matt Benning: Unavailable Tuesday

Chiarot will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's clash with Arizona. At this point, it's fair to assume Chiarot has played his last game for the Habs and will be shipped out ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The 30-year-old blueliner has picked up 18 points, including seven goals, in 54 games for Montreal this season and should be capable of topping his career-best 21 points set back in 2019-20. With a minimal $3.5 million cap hit, of which the Canadiens could retain up to 50 percent, Chiarot should have plenty of suitors around the league.
Comments / 0