NHL

Predators' Matt Benning: Unavailable Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Benning (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Penguins. Benning...

www.cbssports.com

Comments

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Scene of the Cup, Gm 61: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) return to the scene of their triumphant 2017 Stanley Cup championship. Patric Hornqvist scored the game-winning goal in the final minutes, and a celebration on enemy ice ensued as the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators. The current Penguins have won two in a row as head coach Mike Sullivan had made significant changes to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Matt Martin: Won't play Tuesday

Martin will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game when the Islanders take on the Capitals on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Martin will ride the bench in favor of Ross Johnston, who will play on the fourth line with Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas. Coach Barry Trotz seems to prefer what Johnston can bring to the team at this point over Martin. Johnston is best known for his fists but does have some offensive ability for a man his size, while Martin is just that guy that hits anything and everything in an opposing uniform. Martin next will get a chance to play Thursday versus the Rangers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Ben Chiarot: Sitting out Tuesday

Chiarot will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's clash with Arizona. At this point, it's fair to assume Chiarot has played his last game for the Habs and will be shipped out ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The 30-year-old blueliner has picked up 18 points, including seven goals, in 54 games for Montreal this season and should be capable of topping his career-best 21 points set back in 2019-20. With a minimal $3.5 million cap hit, of which the Canadiens could retain up to 50 percent, Chiarot should have plenty of suitors around the league.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Unavailable Monday

McLaughlin (groin) won't play Monday at San Antonio. McLaughlin played Saturday against the Heat after sitting out the front half of the back-to-back set Friday, and he'll be unavailable again Monday. Patrick Beverley (ear) will make his return from a one-game absence and start at the point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predator#Flyers
The Oakland Press

Red Wings’ rally falls short in 7-5 loss to Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had a pair of goals and the Edmonton Oilers ended up with a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night after having an early 3-0 advantage. “We got off to a perfect start, if you will,” Kane said. “We played...
NHL
NHL

Giroux's Iconic Flyers Impact

The longest-reigning captain in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers, Claude Giroux is a five-time winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers' Most Valuable Player. He's second in franchise history in points (900) and assists (609). He's eighth in goals (291). He's been a Hart Trophy finalist for NHL MVP (2013-14) and a fourth-place finisher in 2017-18.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Injury details clarified

Chychrun is dealing with an ankle injury that's expected to keep him out no more than two weeks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Chychrun was given a 2-4 week timeline as of Monday, but it appears it may be on the shorter end of that range after additional testing. The 23-year-old is at 21 points in 47 contests this season, and it remains possible he'll get traded even while he's sidelined if the Coyotes make big changes to their rebuilding roster.
NHL
Yardbarker

Panthers acquire Ben Chiarot from the Canadiens

Chiarot has been high on Frank Seravalli’s Trade Targets list all season and was sitting at fourth as of Tuesday’s list. The Canadiens had been reported to be looking for the “David Savard return”, and they seemed to have gotten that with this deal. Chiarot was...
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Predators Preview: Giroux Reaches 1,000

A memorable night is in store at Wells Fargo Center. In a season that hasn't featured many bright spots and faces even more uncertainty in the coming days, the Flyers will take the ice on Thursday for a historical moment to honor one of their own. Flyers captain Claude Giroux...
NHL
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out next two games

Bergeron (arm) will miss the next two games, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Bergeron isn't expected to be available until Monday's game versus the Canadiens at the earliest. Losing their top-line center will be a big blow for the Bruins, who are not particularly deep down the middle this season. Look for Anton Blidh to enter the lineup Wednesday versus the Wild.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Getting second opinion

Flaherty (shoulder) is getting a second opinion on his MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports. While an official diagnosis on Flaherty's shoulder troubles is not yet available, the latest news doesn't seem particularly good, as there wouldn't be a need for a second opinion if the MRI results were clear and favorable. Even a minor delay is likely to cost him some time at the start of the season, but an extended absence could also be on the table.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB

