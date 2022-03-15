ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Named Saturday's starter

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Pivetta will start Saturday's spring training game against the Twins, Ian Browne...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

NESN Rounds Out Red Sox Broadcast Crew With Tony Massarotti, Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis, Will Middlebrooks

BOSTON (CBS) — After an offseason with various reports about NESN’s Red Sox broadcast booth, the network finally made an official announcement on Tuesday. In a tweet, NESN said it will be “adding a few familiar faces to our 2022 roster.” Those names include former Red Sox players Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks. It also includes 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show host Tony Massarotti. Adding a few familiar faces to our 2022 roster 💯@TonyMassarotti | @middlebrooks | @KMillar15 | @GreekGodOfHops pic.twitter.com/O1LAOUrU0c — NESN (@NESN) March 15, 2022 Earlier this month, WEEI reported that Massarotti, Millar and Youkilis were set to join...
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Nick Pivetta
FOX Sports

Who is the future face of the Boston Red Sox?

The date is March 28, 2024, and the Red Sox are opening their season at home. Picture a beautiful, crisp, spring afternoon in New England. Fenway Park is packed to the brim with rowdy Sawks fans amped up to cheer on their beloved club for yet another baseball season. But...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tapped for Friday start

Eovaldi will start Friday's spring training game against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Boston kicks off its Grapefruit League schedule Thursday, a traditional affair with the Twins, but manager Alex Cora might deploy exclusively minor leaguers for that game. Eovaldi geared up for the assignment by throwing live batting practice Tuesday. The right-hander, who went 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 32 starts, is expected to be the No. 2 starter behind Chris Sale. Eovaldi will be followed in the spring rotation by Nick Pivetta, who will start Saturday against the Twins.
ClutchPoints

Boston Red Sox: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 MLB season

Now that the Major League Baseball lockout has ended, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 season. The Boston Red Sox, who reached the American League Championship Series last season, figure to be a title contender. Boston plays in the loaded AL East, which features projected heavyweights clubs,...
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers in spring opener

Dalbec hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat of spring training Thursday. He went 1-for-2, striking out in another plate appearance, with while batting second in the lineup. Dalbec and Jarren Duran were the most noticeable 40-man roster names in the Grapefruit League opener, which featured many minor-leaguers...
NBC Sports

Red Sox highlights: Watch Bobby Dalbec hit first home run of spring training

MLB spring training got underway Thursday, and the first player to hit a home run was Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec. Dalbec doubled Boston's lead over the Minnesota Twins to 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with a solo homer over the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.
WCVB

How shortened MLB Spring Training impacts Red Sox players

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the topics at Red Sox spring training has been how a shortened training camp will impact players. WCVB's Duke Castiglione says when you talk to people inside the game of baseball, they talk about how spring training is really for the pitchers getting them ready.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Flashes speed Thursday

Duran went 1-for-3 with an infield single while batting leadoff for Boston in Thursday's spring training opener against the Twins. Duran showed bunt on the first pitch he saw (he took it) before legging out an infield single on the next pitch. Speed should be an asset Duran offers to any fantasy team; he had 86 steals over 259 minor-league games. After belting 16 home runs in 244 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester in 2021, Duran's arrival to Boston was greatly anticipated. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old slashed .215/.241/.336 with two homers, 10 RBIs and just two stolen bases in 33 games. He will not bat leadoff once the regular season begins -- Enrique Hernandez should fill that role against both lefties and righties -- and Duran may only receive limited opportunities to put last year's disappointment behind him. It's not yet clear where Duran fits into the outfield mix with Alex Verdugo, Hernandez and Jackie Bradley the presumptive starters, left to right. However, Duran could force his way back into the equation.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
NESN

Red Sox Sign Jake Diekman, Left-Handed Pitcher, To Two-Year Contract

Jake Diekman has joined the Boston Red Sox’s cause with hopes of bolstering it from the bullpen. The Red Sox signed the left-handed pitcher to a two-year contract, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in a statement. Diekman’s deal will run through 2023, and the Red Sox also...
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Signs with Cincinnati

Moran signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Reds on Thursday. Moran spent the last four seasons with the Pirates, and he'll remain in the NL Central for the 2022 campaign. He appeared in 99 games for Pittsburgh in 2021 and hit .258 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 runs. Cincinnati has Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas as corner infielders, but the introduction of the universal designated hitter in 2022 should allow Moran to see fairly regular at-bats.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Dan Altavilla: Gets commitment from BoSox

Altavailla (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a two-year, minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Altavilla is still in the early stages of his rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent June 29, 2021, so his deal with the Red Sox will allow him to continue his recovery program under the observation of the organization's medical staff for the first year. The right-hander could be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment in August or September, but he likely won't be a realistic candidate to factor into the Red Sox's plans at the big-league level until next spring.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Starting Grapefruit League opener

Refsnyder is starting Thursday's Grapefruit League opener against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Refsnyder missed the end of the 2021 campaign with a right elbow impingement, but he'll start in left field and bat fourth in Thursday's spring game. He should have a chance to compete for a depth role with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee during camp.
