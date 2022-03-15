ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Beginner’s guide to composting

By Stephanie Parker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComposting—the act of recycling organic matter, from food to lawn clippings—keeps biodegradable materials out of the waste stream while adding beneficial nutrients to the soil. Food, which occupies the largest space-by-volume in landfills, can break down in your backyard to help plants grow, increase moisture retention in the ground, and lower...

Give your plants a little pick-me-up with coffee

For some of us, coffee is a magic drink that lets us get gardening done quicker, and for some, drinking coffee just means we do dumb things even faster and with more energy. In moderation, drinking coffee can give us a longer life span, along with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Coffee, cool and black with no sugar or milk, is also great for many plants, especially acid-loving houseplants such as African violets (Saintpaulia spp), Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum), impatiens, Norfolk Island pines, Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera bridgesii), jade plant (Crassula ovata), spider plants, Phalaenopsis orchids, and Dieffenbachia. All seem to respond well to a weekly watering with coffee. Coffee has a pH of 5.2 to 6.9. The lower the pH, the more acid; so most coffee is very acidic. Most plants grow best in soil that is slightly acid to neutral pH (5.8 to 7). Outdoors, pour your coffee onto azaleas, roses, rhododendrons, Siberian iris, lupine, and all evergreen trees. Avoid giving coffee to geraniums. You can also pour leftover coffee onto your compost pile.
What Are the Benefits of Installing the Best Artificial Grass?

Originally Posted On: https://digestley.com/what-are-the-benefits-of-installing-the-best-artificial-grass/. Did you know the average American homeowner spends about 70 hours a year taking care of their lawn? If you’d rather spend that time on something you value more or don’t want to pay someone else to do it, then the best artificial grass may be the answer.
Beginner’s guide to minimalist home decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Redecorating a room is a great way to start a new chapter of your life. It helps to combine creativity and function. And that statement is especially true when it comes to minimalist home decor, which focuses on decor according to function over flair. It’s an excellent idea for people who want to declutter and find a positive meaning in minimalism. Whether you want to organize your desk or your entire home, here are some ideas to help structure your desired space in a minimalist way.
Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
Thinking of pruning your trees? Don't make a single cut before reading Dan Gill's advice

Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a Louisiana sweet orange tree that is about 12 years old and stands about 15 feet high. It is partly spreading over my neighbor’s yard, and I cannot harvest most of the tree in recent years because the fruit are up so high. I need to cut back the portion that goes over the fence, and I want to prune back the top so the tree is lower, but I need some advice on how to accomplish this. Also, do you have a suggestion as to what to use to paint the cuts to prevent insects and disease? — John Burke.
It’s time to plant seeds indoors. Here’s how to start.

The loyal reader knows I am a firm believer that you are not really a gardener unless you start from seed at least one of the plants in your garden. Sure, you can buy a tomato plant that is full-grown and already blossoming, but where is the fun in that? Gardening is about the process of growing, not just the moment of harvest.
How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
Master Gardener: Pawpaw trees are a unique garden project

The Pawpaw tree (Asimina triloba) is an interesting fruit bearing tree that is native to the eastern and midwestern United States. The unique fruit is the largest edible native fruit of the U.S. Typically weighing 5 to 7 ounces, it can weigh up to a pound. Prior to the 1950’s...
How to get rid of your clutter for Spring Cleaning

As you launch into Spring Cleaning, Goodwill of Northeast Florida reminds you to consider donating items that aren’t being used regularly. Not only will clearing the clutter play a huge role in straightening and organizing your home, but items will be repurposed and/or reused and, therefore, kept out of landfills.
Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
Indoor gardening expert James Wong shares his stunning DIY hanging garden

BBC presenter and botanist James Wong shared his DIY hanging garden on Instagram, which saves space while creating a stunning feature. Using simple IKEA shelving, the gardening pro demonstrated how he had made an impressive hanging garden feature wall. Using two floating shelves positioned out of line from each other,...
Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
Spring gardening starts indoors

March is the time of year to ignore garden news from balmier parts of the country, especially Facebook posts featuring greening landscapes with bright flowers and ripening vegetables. There is, in fact, plenty going on here – indoors. Bulb forcing experiment. The flowers I see on my windowsill in...
Thinking of buying a dehumidifier? Advice from an expert on mould and damp

Google searches for “dehumidifier” have soared in the past month, especially in New South Wales, and there are a lot of options to choose from. But how much moisture can these things really remove? And what happens if you just ignore the problem? I’ve researched mould and indoor air quality, and work with clients helping address mould problems in homes. Here’s what you need to know on where a dehumidifier can help, and when it’s more likely just a band-aid for a deeper problem. À lire aussi : ...
