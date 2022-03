PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. -- Cody Reed’s first stint with the Rays was defined by a frustrating, nearly inexplicable injury that robbed him of his ability to pitch. He often felt numbness and weakness in his left hand, the same one that was capable on a good day of producing 95 mph fastballs. There were times, he said, when he couldn’t grip a baseball at all.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO