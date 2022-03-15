ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Common mistakes that could have you waiting weeks for your tax refund

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal taxes are due in just over a month, and if you haven’t filed yet, you might be waiting longer for your refund than you’re used to.

The deadline to file your federal taxes is April 18, 2022. Just like last year, taxpayers can expect more delays from the IRS this year due to labor shortages and staff still working on filing and processing last year’s returns.

To speed up the process of getting your taxes done, there are some things you can do.

The number one tip is to file electronically. If you’re still putting your documents in the mail, your return could take an extra six to eight weeks.

Below are some of the most common mistakes taxpayers make when filing their taxes.

  • Misspelling your name
  • Entering an incorrect Social Security number
  • Not including all your tax documents
  • Not signing your return

If you need help from the IRS, it’s best to go online rather than calling for help.

If you’re planning on getting a refund, make sure you have an online bank account set up so that the IRS can directly transfer your refund to that account.

Some families might also be surprised to see smaller refunds this year because they’ve already received child tax credit payments over the course of 2021.

On top of that, large capital gains could decrease the amount you get back, and if you’ve been taking advantage of paused student loan payments, you won’t have as much interest to deduct.

To get the largest refund this year, be sure to properly claim dependents you’re supporting. Don’t take the standard deduction if you can itemize. Deduct charitable contributions and see if any lesser-known credits apply to your circumstances.

ABC7 Fort Myers

