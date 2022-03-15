ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York was ‘unprepared’ to respond to COVID-19, audit shows

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySEDs_0egFfxfQ00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Findings released by the New York State Comptroller’s Office show the state was “unprepared to respond to infectious disease outbreaks at nursing homes, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York.”

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a “persistent lack of funding” forced the Department of Health to operate without resources that could have limited the spread of COVID-19 in care homes. DiNapoli and his auditors also found the Department of Health falsified COVID-19 death counts and “became entangled in the undercounting of those deaths as [Gov. Andrew Cuomo] took control of information provided to the public. Undercounting nursing home deaths was one of the scandals that led Cuomo to resign.

“The pandemic was devastating and deadly for New Yorkers living in nursing homes. Families have a right to know if their loved one’s COVID-19 death was counted, but many still don’t have answers from the state Department of Health,” DiNapoli said. “Our audit findings are extremely troubling. The public was misled by those at the highest level of state government through distortion and suppression of the facts when New Yorkers deserved the truth.”

Cuomo misrepresented COVID nursing home death toll, report finds

The audit findings released by DiNapoli’s office show COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes were undercounted by at least 4,100, and at times were 50% lower than they should have been. Cuomo was accused of “routinely” reporting incorrect data, “inflating the perception of New York’s performance against other states.”

The New York Department of Health was also slow to respond to federal directives, according to the comptroller’s office. Just 20% of state nursing homes were surveyed between March 23 and May 30, 2020; in other states, more than 90% of similar facilities were surveyed. The Department of Health issued 602 violations on the basis of the surveys conducted, but 60% of those cases showed no indication of ever being resolved.

According to DiNapoli’s office, a lot of the Department of Health’s shortcomings were present before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it “never followed through … which may have limited its ability to respond to the COVID-19 nursing home crisis.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 17

chris
2d ago

Because Cuomo was more interested in blowing his own horn and making himself look good instead of using the resources the federal government supplied him

Reply(5)
10
jambo
2d ago

Th People's Convoy is putting an end to the government and corporate covid conspiracy.

Reply
5
Related
PIX11

NJ COVID latest: Thursday, March 17, 2022

NEW JERSEY — The most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page. Virus cases spike amid spread of new omicron subvariant A spike in coronavirus cases in New York over the weekend may be linked to a new omicron subvariant. BA.2 is a new […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Rikers still ‘unstable and unsafe’ under new NYC DOC leadership

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The federal watchdog that oversees New York City jails, including Rikers Island, just released their latest report, writing that in the first few months of 2022 city jails “remain unstable and unsafe for both inmates and staff.”  With 48 slashings and stabbings in city jails during the month of January alone, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tenants, health workers rally for ‘Good Cause’ eviction bill

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) – Tenants and health care workers stood outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx to highlight the connection between poor housing and poor health. Dr. Marc Shi with the New York Doctors Coalition is a doctor at the hospital. “Today, with the Housing Justice for All coalition, we released a report […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PIX11

Former Cuomo allies highlight scandals amid comeback attempt

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report from CNBC says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering another run for his old job. It follows exclusive PIX polling done with our partners at the Hill and Emerson College, which shows he would be competitive in a democratic primary for governor. The report from CNBC comes as […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
PIX11

Mayor Adams to provide $3M in cash assistance to Bronx fire victims

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – $3 million in cash assistance will be provided to roughly 150 households impacted by the deadly Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The aid will be distributed by the community organization BronxWorks, which will receive an additional $500,000 in funding to provide support services […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

First public workshop held for new LaGuardia transit plans

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s back to the drawing board again for transit plans around LaGuardia Airport. Buses, subway extensions and boats are among the ideas being reviewed at workshops hosted by the Port Authority. On Wednesday in East Elmhurst, people reviewed plans and were able to speak with project representatives. The second in-person public […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Department Of Health#New Yorkers
PIX11

Staten Island mom continues efforts to feed her neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — In response to a gas outage in her NYCHA development, a Staten Island mom and four young volunteers came up with a community-led solution to fight food insecurity in their neighborhood. Tia Martinez goes door to door delivering sanitizer, socks and smiles. She said her community experienced a one-two punch: […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

What permanent daylight saving would mean in New York

It still must pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, but a bill to make daylight saving time (DST) permanent passed in the Senate. Passage of the bill means New Yorkers would turn their clocks ahead in March 2024 and not ever have to worry about turning them back.
POLITICS
PIX11

NY governor unveils more sanctions against Russia

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that state agencies and public authorities will cease business with companies that have continued to do business in Russia. The Democratic governor previously signed an executive order banning state agencies from doing business with Russian companies. Hochul spoke Thursday at the humanitarian Afya Foundation […]
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Pause on federal student loans expires on May 1

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire on May 1. With increasing inflation and gas prices hitting all-time highs, some are concerned as this deadline approaches. However, experts say there is some good news. Matthew Burr, a human resources consultant and associate professor of business administration at […]
ELMIRA, NY
PIX11

Rumored Adams appointee stirs up controversy over insensitive remarks

NEW YORK — Laurie Cumbo, Mayor Eric Adams’ reported pick to lead the city’s Cultural Affairs Agency, is already stirring up controversy — for making culturally insensitive remarks. The former city councilmember, an outspoken supporter of the mayor, has made remarks some have called anti-immigrant. Adams has not formally appointed Cumbo, but sources familiar with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

SUNY refuses to cancel speech by man who killed 2 NYPD cops

BROCKPORT, NY (PIX11) — The State University of New York’s College at Brockport refused Thursday to cancel an April 6 event featuring Jalil Muntaqim, the former Black Panther who spent nearly 50 years in prison for executing two NYPD police officers in 1971. Yet under pressure from the New York State law enforcement community–and some in […]
BROCKPORT, NY
PIX11

PIX11

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy