SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken's first team captain will be honored in a pre-game ceremony Wednesday night, even though it may also be his final week in a Kraken uniform. The Kraken will honor Mark Giordano for recently playing in his 1,000th NHL game, a tremendous professional accomplishment that came during a recent road trip. However, Head Coach Dave Hakstol announced he won't be in the lineup, which is sure to fuel speculation in advance of Monday's trade deadline.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO