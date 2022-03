FORT MYERS, Fla. -- In past Spring Trainings, the Red Sox have typically been one of the last teams to announce who is starting on Opening Day. But when it was revealed earlier on Wednesday that lefty Chris Sale has a right rib cage injury that will keep him off the roster for the start of the season, manager Alex Cora saw no reason to conceal the obvious: Nathan Eovaldi will take the ball at Yankee Stadium on April 7 when the Sox open their 2022 season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO