Boston, MA

New Hotel Proposed for C Street in South Boston

Caught in Southie
 2 days ago
Universal Hub is reporting that developers have filed plans with the Boston Planning and Development Agency to build a six-story, 74-room boutique hotel at 330 C Street. The $26.8 million dollar project would be replacing a run-down old one-story repair garage and the proposed hotel will not have parking.

No parking, you say? Yes, the developer feels that it’s close enough for a quick Uber from Logan Airport and South Station and an “easy” walk pulling a suitcase from Broadway Station.

This project will need approval from the BPDA, the Zoning Board of Appeal and would need to get a waiver for the 90 would-be parking spaces that would normally be required of a project this size.

You can can see the full filing here.

