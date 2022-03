For the most part, many are already envisioning a third showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The two are tentatively scheduled to face one another in September, provided of course, both sides are successful in their upcoming bouts. In the case of Alvarez, the newly crowned undisputed super middleweight titlist will abandon his 168-pound throne as he attempts to truncate the world title reign of WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol.

