Kentucky State

Sen. Paul forces vote against “nonsense” travel mask mandates

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul had some not-so-kind words to say about travel mask mandates as he forced his vote against them in the Senate.

“Today, the Senate said enough is enough, and sent a message to unelected government bureaucrats to stop the anti-science, nanny state requirement of travel mask mandates,” said Sen. Paul.

The Senate passed the resolution with bipartisan support voting 57-40 for his resolution to repeal travel mask mandates on public transportation.

Since March 2020, unelected bureaucrats have incessantly declared that we should ‘follow the science.’ But the same bureaucrats continue to defy science by imposing an ineffective and restrictive mask mandate for individuals travelling on public transit and airplanes,” Sen. Paul said.

He claims the federal government has been trying to scare the public to continue these mandated mask mandates.

“As the entire world is learning to live with COVID, the federal government still uses fear mongering to stubbornly perpetuate its mandates, rather than giving clear-eyed, rational advice on how to best protect yourself from illness. That is why, I forced this vote, and I applaud the Senate for rejecting this nonsense,” said Sen. Paul.

This vote comes on the heels of last Thursday’s announcement from the TSA that mask mandates on air plane travel would be extended another month. Senate officials say the resolution will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

You can read Sen. Paul’s resolution to repeal travel mask mandates on public transportation here and watch Dr. Paul’s floor remarks here .

