Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Revisit Chris Ford's big Game 3 performance with the Boston Celtics from the 1981 NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics and the entire NBA community are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of former Boston player and head coach Chris Ford. The New Jersey native won multiple NBA titles both as a player and a coach, and famously sunk the first 3-point shot in league history.
Auburn Live Basketball Show: Tigers keep rolling, win fourth straight SEC game
There are certainly teams that are garnering more attention than Auburn in the SEC for various reasons, but the Tigers have now quietly won four straight games and sit near the top of the conference standings, just one game behind Alabama, and tied with Tennessee at 5-1. Watch as contributor...
Vikings OC Wes Phillips declines interview with Chargers, will return next season
During the NFL offseason, a majority of the focus is on the players and the NFL draft, but teams are also trying to build their coaching staff as well. Jeremey Fowler of ESPN reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Chargers have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips for their vacant offensive coordinator position but he declined to interview to stay in Minnesota.
