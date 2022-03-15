Ukrainian refugees line up for buses to cross into Poland

As Tuesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Three European Union prime ministers became the first foreign leaders to travel to Kyiv since Russia's invasion began. Leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia arrived by train for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to demonstrate the bloc's "unequivocal support" for Ukrainian independence. U.S. President Biden will travel to NATO's headquarters in Brussels on March 24 for a summit on Ukraine.
Comments / 0