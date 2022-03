The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for life without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who led the franchise for the last decade and won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that included multiple players and first-round picks. On Wednesday, the Seahawks released three statements: one from team owner Jody Allen, one from head coach Pete Carroll and one from general manager John Schneider. While all three thanked Wilson for what he brought to the franchise, all three statements shared another theme.

