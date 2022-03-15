Man who jumped from Cole Park Pier billed for rescue

The above video was from a previous broadcast on Monday.

A man who was saved from the water at Cole Park Pier will have to pay nearly $3,000 for his rescue, after an investigation by officials revealed he intentionally jumped into Corpus Christi Bay.

On Monday, KRIS 6 News reported a man had to be rescued after falling into the water under Cole Park Pier.

Rescuers told KRIS 6 News on Monday the man was looking over the pier when he fell into the bay, however, City of Corpus Christi officials released a statement on Tuesday stating the man intentionally jumped into the water.

"A review of the security video shows the man climbing the guard rails and intentionally jumping from the top guard rail into the bay," the release states. "He tried to swim to shore, but the wave action forced him to hold on to a pier piling."

A Corpus Christi Fire Department rescue crew was able to rescue the man, and officials said he suffered minor injuries.

Given the circumstances of his rescue, officials said the city is sending the man a bill of $2,689.75 for the cost of his rescue.

Officials said the Corpus Christi Police Department also issued the man a citation for climbing onto the pier, which is a penalty of up to $500.

“Our new Cole Park Pier is safe for people of all ages," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "The new pier includes numerous safety features and is ADA accessible. The City of Corpus Christi has zero tolerance for acts of violence, vandalism, or pranks that erode public trust and cost the taxpayer money.”