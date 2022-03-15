ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

No. 21 Old Dominion tops Pirates on walk-off walk

By ECU Sports Information
NORFOLK, Va. – Tommy Bell drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning giving No. 21 Old Dominion a 9-8 win over East Carolina Tuesday afternoon at the Bud Methany Ballpark. With the win, the Monarchs improve to 13-1 while the Pirates fall to 9-8.

With the game tied at eight-all, Andy Garriola walked with one out in the 10th to get things started for ODU. Matt Coutney followed with a single through the left side and after a Danny Beal wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet during Brock Gagliardi’s at-bat, the Pirates intentionally walked Gagliardi to load the bases for Bell.

Brad Dobzanski (2-0) earned the win tossing a scoreless 10th with one strikeout. Starter Blake Morgan was touched for six runs (all unearned) on eight hits with one walk in three innings. The Monarchs would use three pitchers to bridge the gap to Dobzanski getting relief outings from Jacob Gomez (3.0 IP, 4 Hs, 2 Rs, 1 K), Jason Hartline (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 Ks) and Noah Dean (1.0 IP, 2 Ks).

Beal (2-1) suffered the loss giving up one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of walks and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. ECU starter Nick Logusch allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits with a walk and two punchouts in 1.1 innings. The Pirates would get relief outings from Carter Spivey (2.2 IP, 3 Hs, 3 Rs, 2 Ks), Skylar Brooks (0.0 IP, 2 Rs), Ryder Giles (2.2 IP, 1 H, 3 Ks), Zach Agnos (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K) and C.J. Mayhue (1.1 IP, 1 K).

ECU wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a pair of runs in the first for an early 2-0 lead. Lane Hoover reached on a fielding error by Morgan, stole second and advanced to third on Jacob Jenkins-Cowart’s ground out to second. Alec Makarewicz plated the first run (Hoover) with a single through the right side and Agnos followed with a base hit up the middle putting runners on the corners. Carter Cunningham singled to right field pushing across Makarewicz before Agnos was thrown out at third to end the frame.

ODU responded with a run in the home half of the first cutting the lead to one, 2-1. With one out, Carter Trice hit the first of his two home runs on the day, sending a 1-1 offering from Logusch to left field.

The Monarchs added a pair of runs in the second inning taking a 3-2 advantage. Tommy Bell hit his third home run of the season with a shot to left field for the first run of the stanza. Thomas Wheeler drew a walk after a 10-pitch battle then stole second before coming around to score on Chris Dengler’s single to center.

ECU retook the lead in the third pushing across four runs for a 6-3 lead. Hoover reached on another Monarchs error, advanced to second on Jenkins-Cowart’s infield single and came around to score on Makarewicz’ RBI single through the left side. With Jenkins-Cowart standing on third, Agnos dropped down a sac bunt scoring the second run of the frame. Cunningham singled home Makarewicz with a shot through the right side, took second on Cam Clonch’s single before scoring when Giles reached on a bunt single coupled with the third error of the game by ODU (Gagliardi).

Jenkins-Cowart’s sac fly in the fourth extended the Pirates lead to four, 7-3. Bryson Worrell started the inning with a double to left-center before moving to third on Hoover’s ground out to second. Jenkins-Cowart lifted a Gomez second pitch offering to left allowing Worrell to tag up and cross home.

Gagliardi’s third home of the season (to left field) in the fourth pulled the Monarchs within three, 7-4.

ODU jumped back into the lead in the fifth after hitting a pair of home runs for an 8-7 advantage. Dengler doubled to right-center and took third on Kenny Levari’s base knock to left field before Trice hit a three-run homer clearing the bases. Garriola capped the frame with a solo shot left field.

The Pirates knotted the game at eight-all in the seventh thanks to Hoover’s base hit through the left side that extended his hit streak to eight games. Worrell doubled to left and came around to score on Hoover’s base knock.

Offensively the Pirates banged out 13 hits getting two each from Agnos, Clonch, Cunningham, Makarewicz and Worrell. Cunningham and Makarewicz both plated a pair of runs on the day, while Hoover, Makarewicz and Worrell each scored twice.

ECU continues its five-game road trip this weekend traveling to College of Charleston for a three-game set. First pitch of the weekend is scheduled for 4 p.m. (ET) on Friday, March 18 and will be streamed on FloSports (subscription).

