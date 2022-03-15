Braves sign Providence Christian grad Collin McHugh

Oct 11, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Collin McHugh (31) looks towards first base between pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning during game four of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports David Butler II

After landing first baseman Matt Olson on Monday, the Atlanta Braves went to Lilburn for another player a day later.

The team announced Tuesday it has signed veteran right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh,a Providence Christian grad. He joins the Braves on a two-year contract with $10 million guaranteed with a $6 million club option for 2024 that includes a $1 million buyout. He is set to make $4 million this season and $5 million in 2023.

McHugh, 34, pitched in 37 games and made seven starts for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, going 6-1 with a 1.55 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 64 innings. His 1.55 ERA was fourth-lowest in the majors among pitchers with as many innings last season and his 2.11 ERA as a reliever since 2018 is second-lowest in the majors (minimum 100 innings).

McHugh has a 64-44 record and a 3.77 ERA in 247 career games (864 2/3 innings) with 126 career starts. He has pitched for the Mets (2012-13), Rockies (2013), Astros (2014-19) and Rays (21) over a nine-year MLB career. He was eighth in 2015 American League Cy Young voting after going 19-7 with a 3.89 ERA for the Astros.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has pitched primarily in relief since 2018, going 13-4 with a 2.11 ERA in 158 innings.

McHugh fought his way to the majors after playing baseball at Berry College and being selected in the 18th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Mets.

The Braves made a big splash Monday with the signing of Olson, a Parkview grad, as the expected replacement for Freddie Freeman at first base.