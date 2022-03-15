ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Pitching shines in Pirates’ DH sweep of Elon

By ECU Sports Information
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Logyn Estes and Madisyn Davis tossed complete-game shutouts Tuesday afternoon to lift East Carolina to a doubleheader sweep of Elon by scores of 8-0 and 3-0 inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The duo limited the Phoenix (13-11 ) to just five combined hits in the two contests while striking out 11 batters and walking just one. ECU (13-11) also tossed two shutouts in a doubleheader for the first time since May 8, 2021 versus Memphis.

Game One: East Carolina 8, Elon 0 (Six Innings)
Estes (4-1) tossed a gem in the opening game, scattering two hits and striking out seven. She did not walk a batter. McKenzie Weber (3-2) was charged with the loss, surrendering five runs on six hits in five innings with a walk and four strikeouts.

Chandley Garner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI while Estes drove in a pair of runs to help her cause in the circle. Carley Davis and Megan White accounted for both Elon hits.

Both pitchers subdued the opposing offenses in the first handful of frames before East Carolina jumped on top in the bottom of the fourth. Garner singled and reached second on the throw to the infield, then proceeded to reach third on a fly ball and score on an Estes sacrifice fly.

The Pirates put the game away in the bottom of the sixth with a seven-run outburst. Faith Jarvis kicked things off by drawing a leadoff walk and scored on a Garner double down the left field line. Consecutive RBI singles by Wilson and Estes pushed the ECU lead to 4-0 and Keira Womack later drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a five-run contest. A pair of sacrifice flies would finish the job as three total runs crossed home during the stretch.

Game Two: East Carolina 3, Elon 0
Madisyn Davis (4-1) followed Estes’ effort with a solid one of her own to help the Pirates complete the sweep. She allowed just three hits and struck out four batters against one walk. Alexa Nemeth (1-2) allowed two runs on seven hits with a strikeout in the loss.

Wilson rapped out two hits and scored a run to pace the East Carolina offense while a trio of Phoenix batters recorded a hit apiece.

ECU broke through in the bottom of the third with a two-run single off the bat of Estes as part of a three-hit frame. Jocelyn Alonso would cap the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double to left and Davis limited Elon to just one hit in the final three innings to wrap up the win.

Up Next: East Carolina heads to the College of Charleston for a three-game series March 19-20. The teams will begin the set with a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m.

