Man United eliminated by Atletico in Champions League knockout stage

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Press Association

Atletico Madrid is on to the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League after a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday. The result gave Altetico a 2-1 aggregate victory after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in February.

Renan Lodi scored the only goal of the match for Atletico with a header late in the first half.

United's Cristiano Ronaldo set a record Tuesday for the most minutes in Champions League history, but failed to record a single shot on goal in the match. The disappointing result comes just three days after Ronaldo scored three goals in a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Atletico joins Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Real Madrid as the six teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals. The final two spots will be filled Wednesday when Juventus plays Villarreal and Chelsea plays Lille.