ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United eliminated by Atletico in Champions League knockout stage

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6Txk_0egFdDQw00
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Press Association

Atletico Madrid is on to the quarterfinals in the UEFA Champions League after a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday. The result gave Altetico a 2-1 aggregate victory after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in February.

Renan Lodi scored the only goal of the match for Atletico with a header late in the first half.

United's Cristiano Ronaldo set a record Tuesday for the most minutes in Champions League history, but failed to record a single shot on goal in the match. The disappointing result comes just three days after Ronaldo scored three goals in a 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Atletico joins Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Real Madrid as the six teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals. The final two spots will be filled Wednesday when Juventus plays Villarreal and Chelsea plays Lille.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Browns’ Baker Mayfield reveals one team as desired trade destination

Baker Mayfield is done with the Cleveland Browns. After a rocky year that saw numerous players on the roster take very public stances against the starting quarterback, front office execs decided it was time to move on. This past week, the Browns made a serious push to acquire Deshaun Watson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks agree to two-year, $20 million contract with Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and set career-highs in tackles (40), quarterback hits (17), sacks (5.0) and passes defended (four) among other categories during the 2021 campaign. Los Angeles reportedly traded for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack last week -- a fellow outside linebacker -- while the Seahawks released six-time All-Pro inside linebacker Bobby Wagner last week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams reportedly working on re-signing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Von Miller

After seeing defensive end Randy Gregory pull a switcheroo and decide to go to the Denver Broncos, it was reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys were "doing due diligence" on future Hall-of-Famer Von Miller. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com and NFL Network, Miller could very well end up staying with the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Atletico Madrid#The Uefa Champions League#Cbs Sports Golazo#United#Tottenham Hotspur#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid#Juventus
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians has two-word reaction to Tom Brady return

We do not know how much the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew about Tom Brady’s impending return to action, but coach Bruce Arians was certainly enthused about the prospect. Arians texted NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with a two-word response upon learning of Brady’s return: “Total excitement.”. Arians’...
NFL
Yardbarker

Is Leonard Fournette changing his mind about leaving Bucs?

Tom Brady’s announcement on Sunday that he is not retiring from the NFL appears to be having a large impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did the Bucs reach a deal with Ryan Jensen shortly after the Brady news, but it looks like Leonard Fournette may be reconsidering his future.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tennessee, Duke land shocking seeds in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament field for 2022 turned out to be fairly non-controversial, but there were certainly some questions about how teams were seeded. The biggest uproar came about after Duke received a 2 seed, while Tennessee landed a 3 seed despite winning the SEC Tournament. Some experts had Tennessee in contention for a No. 1 seed, while Duke’s resume was less impressive, particularly after their loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament final.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Associated Press

Juventus fails in Champions League ahead of Italy playoff

ROME (AP) — There were expectations that Italy’s European Championship title would translate to success for the country’s clubs in continental competition. The dazzling, quick-passing play of Roberto Mancini’s national team that gained admirers worldwide in June and July was nowhere to be seen, though, when Juventus was eliminated by Villarreal in the Champions League — leaving Italy without a representative in the quarterfinals of the elite competition for the second consecutive season.
UEFA
Yardbarker

MLB uniforms will get big change under new labor agreement

The new labor agreement between MLB and the MLBPA will include a number of changes, some more significant than others. It will take some time to digest all the differences, but one significant one will be noticeable quite quickly. Advertising will be allowed on MLB uniforms for the first time...
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. fires back at rival after he attempts to recruit Rams teammate

Odell Beckham Jr. only joined the Los Angeles Rams four months ago, but that doesn't mean he's going to sit back while a rival tries to poach one of his teammates. Ex-Denver Broncos safety Su’a Cravens posted a tweet this week calling on the team to bring back All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who was traded to the Rams last season. Miller is currently a free agent.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rockies sign Kris Bryant to seven-year, $182 million deal

Kris Bryant has found a new home, one that will likely treat him — and his bat — well. Bryant has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Rockies, as first reported by MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The deal is reportedly worth $182 million and contains a full no-trade clause.
MLB
Yardbarker

TE Rob Gronkowski: 'Very good chance' he re-signs with Buccaneers

Almost immediately after quarterback Tom Brady used social media to end his brief retirement and announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts alike speculated that it was a matter of when, not if, superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski would join his "best friend" back in Florida.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

30K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy