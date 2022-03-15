ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

James Akinjo named an AP All-American

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5caj_0egFcPxT00

WACO, TX — Baylor senior guard James Akinjo has once again found his way onto an All-America Third Team, this time via the Associated Press.

This is the second All-America team for the transfer from Arizona, after he was on the Sporting News All-America Third Team that came out on March 7th.

This past season, he averaged 13.4 points, which was tied for the second-best mark on the team. He also averaged 5.7 assists, which was 15th best nationally.

Akinjo will now turn his focus to his first ever NCAA Tournament which will start on March 17th at 1:00 pm against Norfolk State.

FOX 44 News

Baylor Women’s Basketball Selected as No. 2 Seed for NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas – No. 4 Baylor women’s basketball was selected as a No. 2 seed for the program’s 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament Sunday night. The Bears (27-6) won their 12th-straight, and 13th overall, Big 12 regular-season championship. Baylor will face No. 15-seed Hawaii on Friday in Waco at the Ferrell Center. The Bears were selected as […]
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball Splits Doubleheader With Columbia

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball (8-6) split a Saturday doubleheader with Columbia (4-5) at Baylor Ballpark, winning the first game, 3-0, but dropping the nightcap, 11-4. Senior LHP Tyler Thomas was outstanding once again in the opener, tossing eight scoreless innings and adding seven strikeouts, but the Lions responded in game two with 10 unanswered runs from the fifth inning […]
FOX 44 News

Scott Drew named a semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

WACO, TX — After leading his team to another regular season Big 12 Championship, Baylor Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew is once again a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year. So far this season, Drew has led the Bears to a 26-5 record, despite not having their leading rebounder and second leading scorer […]
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith makes final five for McClain Award

WACO, TX — Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith is one again up for a national award, as she was named one of the five finalists for the McClain Award. In the regular season, Smith did it all for the Bears, as she averaged 22.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game, both which rank eighth nationally. […]
James Akinjo
FOX 44 News

James Akinjo and Adam Flagler make AP All-Big 12 teams

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, Baylor guards James Akinjo and Adam Flagler were both named AP All-Big 12 players, as Akinjo made the first team and Flagler made the second team. Both players earned the same honors on Sunday as well, when the Big 12 released the two all-conference teams as picked by the coaches. […]
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith earns her way onto two All-America teams

WACO, TX — Following a stellar regular season, Baylor senior forward was named to two different All-America teams on Wednesday. Both Sports Illustrated and The Athletic put Smith on their All-America First Teams after the Big 12 Player of the Year averaged a double-double. Smith and her teammates will next be in action on March […]
FOX 44 News

James Akinjo named Big 12 Player of the Week

WACO, TX — Following another stellar week guiding the Baylor Bear offense, senior guard James Akinjo earned the final Big 12 Player of the Week award of the season. This past week, Akinjo averaged 19.5 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as the Bears went 2-0 with wins over Texas and Iowa State. […]
FOX 44 News

Kendall Brown earns final Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor freshman Kendall Brown was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. This past week, Brown averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as the Bears beat both Texas and Iowa State. This included a 16-point performance against the Cyclones, which is a career high for him against a […]
FOX 44 News

Three Baylor Baseball players earn all-tournament honors

WACO, TX — Following a 2-1 weekend at the Shriners Children’s College Classic, three Baylor Baseball players earned all-tournament honors. Outfielder Kyle Nevin, Jack Pineda and Tyler Thomas all made the team after standout performances in Houston. Nevin hit .400 on the weekend while hitting a home run and driving in 6 RBI, while Pineda […]
FOX 44 News

Tyler Thomas earns Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

WACO, TX — Baylor senior pitcher Tyler Thomas is the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week after his stellar performance at Minute Maid Park this past weekend. On Friday, the lefty was dominant as he went 8.2 innings in the Bears’ 2-1 win over UCLA, while striking out a career high 10. Since giving up […]
FOX 44 News

Five Baylor Bears earn All-Big 12 recognition

WACO, TX — On Monday, the Big 12 released its regular season awards for the 2021-22 basketball season. NaLyssa Smith and Jordan Lewis both earned individual awards, as the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year respectively, while five Bears made All-Big 12 teams. Smith and Lewis both found themselves on the All-Big 12 […]
FOX 44 News

Baylor Baseball moves up Friday game against Columbia

WACO, TX — The Baylor Baseball team announced on Tuesday that its game on March 11th against Columbia, originally scheduled for 6:30 pm, would instead start at 3:00 pm. No other changes have been made to the weekend schedule, with inclement weather a possibility. The Bears will look to continue their winning play, as they […]
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith named Big 12 Player of the Year

WACO, TX — For a second straight season, Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named the Big 12 Conference’s Player of the Year. With the honor, Smith, who was a unanimous selection for player of the year, becomes the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Brittney Griner did so in […]
