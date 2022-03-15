James Akinjo named an AP All-American

WACO, TX — Baylor senior guard James Akinjo has once again found his way onto an All-America Third Team, this time via the Associated Press.

This is the second All-America team for the transfer from Arizona, after he was on the Sporting News All-America Third Team that came out on March 7th.

This past season, he averaged 13.4 points, which was tied for the second-best mark on the team. He also averaged 5.7 assists, which was 15th best nationally.

Akinjo will now turn his focus to his first ever NCAA Tournament which will start on March 17th at 1:00 pm against Norfolk State.

