Dov Charney, founder of American Apparel Inc. has officially filed for bankruptcy. Charney first built American Apparel in the 1990s and the brand quickly became one of the most popular retailers in America. The brand was founded on its made-in-USA ethos and was often remembered for its “sex sells” advertising. The Los Angeles-based label became a publicly-traded company in 2007, but within a few years, the brand was unable to sustain its capital. By 2015, American Apparel had filed its first of two bankruptcies.

