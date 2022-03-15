Listening Room expands programming to include comedians

Click here to read the full article. Sherri Shepherd will launch her own daytime talk show in fall 2022, Variety has learned.
The new syndicated series, titled “Sherri,” will slide into the Fox O&O time slots that are currently held by “The Wendy Williams Show,” as the hit gossip queen, Wendy Williams, continues to be in recovery for health-related issues.
“Sherri” hails from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the same company behind “Wendy Williams.” Many production staffers from Williams’ talk show, including her executive producer, will move over to Shepherd’s show in the fall.
Currently, “The Wendy Williams Show” is still in production and airing live...
