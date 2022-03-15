Aurora officer won't face charges for firing weapon

A member of the Aurora Police Department's SWAT team won't face charges for firing his weapon during a standoff last fall, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Aurora officers responded to a report of gunfire at 2 p.m. Sept. 26. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to the decision letter from the district' attorney's office in Adams and Broomfield counties.

Later that day, the suspect's mother called the Police Department and told investigators that her adult son was the person who shot into the neighbors' home.

She asked for officers to come to her house and remove her son, but warned authorities that her son was armed, "scared, schizophrenic and [was] using drugs," according to the decision letter.

Everyone had evacuated the house in the 2200 block of Billings Street except for two people who were hiding in the basement.

The department's SWAT team was brought in because of the potential hostage situation. After receiving word from the people in the basement that the suspect was trying to force his way into the basement, the team devised a tactical plan to end the standoff called a "crisis entry," according to the decision letter.

SWAT members entered the home after using a flash-bang. Two team members told investigators that they saw what they perceived as muzzle flashes and another believed the suspect was firing at them due to the flashes.

One of the officers fired his weapon. The suspect was not hit, but the gunfire damaged the home, according to the letter.

The district attorney said there was no evidence "that the officer had a culpable mental state to commit a crime when he discharged his firearm" and "therefore, considering the circumstances, I conclude there is no criminal conduct by this officer."