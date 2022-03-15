ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Girl While She Was In Online Special Needs Class

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of molesting a vulnerable child while she was in a Zoom special education class, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Chue Vang repeatedly inappropriately touched the victim while he was behind her. He also grabbed the girl by her hips and thrust into her body.

This happened on August 25, 2020. Teachers and class aides who were also logged onto the Zoom meeting witnessed Vang performing the acts and reported it to authorities.

Vang faces up to eight years in prison and is set to be sentenced on April 22.

