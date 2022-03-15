ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jasmine Crockett, Jane Hope Hamilton Exchange Criticisms In Texas’ 30th Congressional District Democratic Runoff

By Jack Fink
 2 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton are making their case to voters as they compete in the May 24 Democratic primary runoff for the 30th Congressional District.

Hamilton, a former Congressional staffer who’s been active in running political campaigns in North Texas said, “I’m the right candidate for the right time.”

Crockett, a State Representative of Dallas said, “We were winning this race when we got into this race. We’re going to win this race at the end of the day.”

Voters in the district will decide who they want to succeed Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who’s retiring at the end of the year when her term ends after serving the district for nearly 30 years.

Jasmine Crockett and Jane Hope Hamilton (CBS 11)

During an interview Tuesday, March 15, Hamilton pointed to her years fighting for voters behind the scenes. “I have a record, a proven track record of jobs, justice, healthcare, and education.”

Crockett said Tuesday that before she decided to run for Congress, and was elected state lawmaker, she served on the board of Metrocare, the largest provider of mental health services in North Texas. “I think it’s just that legacy of service, actually giving, not necessarily looking for a paycheck, actually going to the people.”

Crockett said she’s focused on high gas prices, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

Hamilton said she wants to expand healthcare for the poor, pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021, and increase federal spending for public schools.

One issue that’s emerged in the campaign is the more than $1.6 million that two political action committees, Web 3 Forward and Protect Our Future, spent on television ads on Crockett’s behalf.

Hamilton said, “You are hard-pressed to find that example anywhere in the state of Texas or in North Texas, for $2 million to essentially be poured in by two super pacs.”

In response, Crockett said, “You’re always critical when you don’t have what you want. I don’t look at it that it’s anything nefarious. It’s sad that someone would insinuate that it is. This is really how elections work.”

Crockett said she has complied with the law and has not coordinated or communicated with those PACs.

Crockett or Hamilton will face the winner of the Republican runoff – James Harris or James Rodgers in the general election in November.

The 30th Congressional District remains solidly Democratic and is expected to remain so.

