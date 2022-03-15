Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of woman in Logan

A suspect has been identified in the attempted abduction of a woman near Logan High School on Tuesday.

The Logan City Police Department said a man is being held on other charges in Box Elder County, but evidence gathered after a search warrant was served by detectives links him to the incident.

The woman in her 30s was walking around 7:50 a.m. near 300 South and 150 West when she said a man wearing black clothes and a face mask jumped out from behind a parked car and grabbed her, attempting to throw her in his trunk.

“I’ve been in Logan for 29 years,” said Capt. Curtis Hooley with the Logan City Police Department. “We don’t have abductions and kidnappings that happen in Logan.”

According to police, the man is in custody for charges they believe occurred after the incident in Logan. Officials saw the man was driving a car similar to the one used in the attempted abduction and contacted Logan police.

Charges are expected to be ready against the person of interest on Thursday.

Hooley said the woman has a cut below her eye but is otherwise physically in good condition.

“She was able to struggle with him, and during that struggle, he punched her in the face,” said Hooley. “He then jumped in his car and sped off towards the west.”

Police said the suspect, who was believed to have been driving a gray or silver 2005 to 2010 Honda Civic, will be interviewed "on this case soon."

A couple of high schoolers saw the car take off and sped after it, trying to write down the license plate, but had no luck.

“That’s pretty amazing that they were willing to get involved at the level that they did. That speaks highly of them and the people they are,” said Hooley.

Hooley said it’s concerning this happened so close to a school and said it’s a sobering reminder that danger can happen even in the places you feel safe.

“It’s in the heart of our city. It’s by our rec center, our high school. So it’s certainly not an area where you’d believe you were in danger in a walk by yourself at 8:00 in the morning,” he said.

For those who exercise alone, Hooley advised making sure to stay attentive.

“Be aware of your surroundings. I think sometimes when people walk, they look right in front of them — they don’t pay attention to what’s happening around them,” Hooley said.

“We want our community to feel at ease that this situation is hopefully over,” said Hooley.

Neighbors said they’ll now be a little more attentive outside their home, but are thankful for law enforcement’s quick efforts.

“In Logan, this is no city for kidnapping ladies,” said Alfonso Lumbreras. “Wow. No good, no good.”

“It’s always a great feeling when officers are really quick to find somebody,” said Summer Forbis.

